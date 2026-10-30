Tata Safari EV, Hyundai Ioniq P, VinFast VF5 And Mahindra BE7: Upcoming EVs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hyundai Ioniq P, VinFast VF5 target affordable EV market.

Mahindra BE7 will offer a new family-focused electric SUV.

Tata Safari EV expands into three-row comfort segment.

The next wave of electric cars is coming soon, with a focus on the affordable end of the market, although some premium products are also on the way.

Affordable EVs From VinFast And Hyundai

The VinFast VF5 and the Hyundai Ioniq P would cater to the affordable end of the market. Both would be small electric SUVs with sufficiently large battery packs to offer a good enough range.





The Hyundai Ioniq P would be the brand's most affordable electric car and would be made in India, with localisation also expected to help keep pricing affordable. It would be under 4 metres in length.

The next product is the VinFast VF5, which would be positioned below the VF6 as an affordable EV. It will also feature aggressive, sharp styling.





Mahindra And Tata To Expand Their Premium EV Line-ups

High-end premium EVs will also be introduced, with Mahindra and Tata continuing to launch new electric cars in this space.

The Mahindra BE7, for example, would be a new, radical but more family-focused EV than the BE6. It would be the fourth electric vehicle from Mahindra's Born Electric family. Its styling would remain close to the concept and retain a futuristic look.

The Harrier EV has been fairly successful, and Tata is now aiming to enter the three-row segment with the Safari EV, which will be positioned above the Harrier EV.

The Safari EV is expected to use the same battery pack and motor configuration as the Harrier EV. However, it will take a more comfort-oriented approach rather than focusing on performance, as the Harrier EV already caters to that aspect.





These are some of the EVs expected to launch soon across the affordable and premium segments, with more electric cars also set to arrive later in the year as EVs become more mainstream.