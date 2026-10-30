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English NewsAutoTata Safari EV, Hyundai Ioniq P, VinFast VF5 And Mahindra BE7: Upcoming EVs

Tata Safari EV, Hyundai Ioniq P, VinFast VF5 And Mahindra BE7: Upcoming EVs

Hyundai Ioniq P and VinFast VF5 will target affordable EV buyers, while Mahindra BE7 and Tata Safari EV will expand premium electric SUV options with futuristic styling and family-focused comfort.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 30 Oct 2026 10:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hyundai Ioniq P, VinFast VF5 target affordable EV market.
  • Mahindra BE7 will offer a new family-focused electric SUV.
  • Tata Safari EV expands into three-row comfort segment.

The next wave of electric cars is coming soon, with a focus on the affordable end of the market, although some premium products are also on the way.

Affordable EVs From VinFast And Hyundai

The VinFast VF5 and the Hyundai Ioniq P would cater to the affordable end of the market. Both would be small electric SUVs with sufficiently large battery packs to offer a good enough range.


Tata Safari EV, Hyundai Ioniq P, VinFast VF5 And Mahindra BE7: Upcoming EVs

The Hyundai Ioniq P would be the brand's most affordable electric car and would be made in India, with localisation also expected to help keep pricing affordable. It would be under 4 metres in length.

The next product is the VinFast VF5, which would be positioned below the VF6 as an affordable EV. It will also feature aggressive, sharp styling.


Tata Safari EV, Hyundai Ioniq P, VinFast VF5 And Mahindra BE7: Upcoming EVs

Mahindra And Tata To Expand Their Premium EV Line-ups

High-end premium EVs will also be introduced, with Mahindra and Tata continuing to launch new electric cars in this space.

The Mahindra BE7, for example, would be a new, radical but more family-focused EV than the BE6. It would be the fourth electric vehicle from Mahindra's Born Electric family. Its styling would remain close to the concept and retain a futuristic look.

The Harrier EV has been fairly successful, and Tata is now aiming to enter the three-row segment with the Safari EV, which will be positioned above the Harrier EV.

The Safari EV is expected to use the same battery pack and motor configuration as the Harrier EV. However, it will take a more comfort-oriented approach rather than focusing on performance, as the Harrier EV already caters to that aspect.


Tata Safari EV, Hyundai Ioniq P, VinFast VF5 And Mahindra BE7: Upcoming EVs

These are some of the EVs expected to launch soon across the affordable and premium segments, with more electric cars also set to arrive later in the year as EVs become more mainstream.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which affordable electric vehicles are expected to launch soon?

The VinFast VF5 and Hyundai Ioniq P are coming soon. Both are small electric SUVs designed to be affordable with sufficiently large battery packs for good range.

What are the key features of the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq P?

The Hyundai Ioniq P will be the brand's most affordable electric car, manufactured in India. It will be under 4 meters in length, with localization helping to keep its price low.

What new premium electric vehicles are Mahindra and Tata planning?

Mahindra is developing the family-focused BE7 as its fourth Born Electric vehicle. Tata is launching the three-row Safari EV, positioned above its Harrier EV.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 30 Oct 2026 10:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
EV Cars Tata Safari EV Hyundai Ioniq P VinFast VF5 Mahindra BE7
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