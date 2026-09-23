Mahindra Thar OG vs Roxx: Which One Makes More Sense For You?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Thar OG 3-door receives suspension, steering, power, differential updates.

Updates enhance comfort, drivability, making OG 3-door competitive.

Thar OG remains off-road focused; Roxx offers more practicality.

The new Thar OG 3-door has closed the gap between itself and the Roxx in terms of features or power, so which one to go for?

Thar OG 3-Door Gets Roxx-Inspired Updates

The new Thar OG borrows many of the changes that were seen on the Roxx, while now the Thar 3-door OG has new suspension, electric steering and more power, plus an electric locking differential.

The changes now make the 3-door Thar OG much more comfortable and easy to drive, which now closes the gap with the Roxx. The Roxx had these changes and now the 3-door has.

In terms of the look, the 3-door Thar OG looks closer to the Roxx in terms of the lighting as well as the bumper. It also gets new 19-inch wheels.

It is clear that the 3-door Thar OG now is much more comfortable and is better in terms of practicality.





Also Read : New Mahindra Thar OG Unveiled: All-New 3-Door SUV Gets More Features, Updated Platform

Thar OG vs Roxx: Which One Makes More Sense?

That said, the Roxx will have its own appeal with being bigger in size, having more space with five doors and having more features still.

Compared to the 3-door Thar OG, the Roxx has more space obviously and is more practical while having more features.

The Thar OG meanwhile has better off-road ability and is suitable for more hardcore off-road lovers or for those who don't need the space.

The 3-door Thar OG is a lot more convincing now but the reasons remain the same to buy, with being more off-road friendly, having a more distinct lifestyle look with three doors and for those who basically don't need the rear seats.

The Roxx is more practical and will remain more popular despite its higher price, but the 3-door Thar OG now is better value also.