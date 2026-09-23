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English NewsAutoMahindra Thar OG vs Roxx: Which One Makes More Sense For You?

Mahindra Thar OG vs Roxx: Which One Makes More Sense For You?

In terms of the look, the 3-door Thar OG looks closer to the Roxx in terms of the lighting as well as the bumper. It also gets new 19-inch wheels.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 23 Sep 2026 02:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Thar OG 3-door receives suspension, steering, power, differential updates.
  • Updates enhance comfort, drivability, making OG 3-door competitive.
  • Thar OG remains off-road focused; Roxx offers more practicality.

The new Thar OG 3-door has closed the gap between itself and the Roxx in terms of features or power, so which one to go for?

Thar OG 3-Door Gets Roxx-Inspired Updates

The new Thar OG borrows many of the changes that were seen on the Roxx, while now the Thar 3-door OG has new suspension, electric steering and more power, plus an electric locking differential.

The changes now make the 3-door Thar OG much more comfortable and easy to drive, which now closes the gap with the Roxx. The Roxx had these changes and now the 3-door has.

In terms of the look, the 3-door Thar OG looks closer to the Roxx in terms of the lighting as well as the bumper. It also gets new 19-inch wheels.

It is clear that the 3-door Thar OG now is much more comfortable and is better in terms of practicality.


Mahindra Thar OG vs Roxx: Which One Makes More Sense For You?

Also Read : New Mahindra Thar OG Unveiled: All-New 3-Door SUV Gets More Features, Updated Platform

Thar OG vs Roxx: Which One Makes More Sense?

That said, the Roxx will have its own appeal with being bigger in size, having more space with five doors and having more features still.

Compared to the 3-door Thar OG, the Roxx has more space obviously and is more practical while having more features.

The Thar OG meanwhile has better off-road ability and is suitable for more hardcore off-road lovers or for those who don't need the space.

The 3-door Thar OG is a lot more convincing now but the reasons remain the same to buy, with being more off-road friendly, having a more distinct lifestyle look with three doors and for those who basically don't need the rear seats.

The Roxx is more practical and will remain more popular despite its higher price, but the 3-door Thar OG now is better value also.

Frequently Asked Questions

What new updates does the Thar OG 3-door receive?

The Thar OG 3-door now features new suspension, electric steering, more power, and an electric locking differential. It also gets new 19-inch wheels and updated lighting and bumper designs.

How does the updated Thar OG 3-door compare to the Roxx in terms of comfort and driving?

The new Thar OG 3-door is now much more comfortable and easier to drive due to updates like electric steering and new suspension. This closes the gap between it and the Roxx in these aspects.

What are the key differences between the Thar OG 3-door and the Roxx?

The Roxx is bigger, has more space with five doors, and offers more features, making it more practical. The Thar OG 3-door, however, provides better off-road ability and a distinct lifestyle look.

Who is the Thar OG 3-door most suitable for?

It is best suited for hardcore off-road lovers or those who do not need extensive rear seat space. It offers superior off-road capability and a distinct three-door lifestyle appearance.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 23 Sep 2026 02:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mahindra Mahindra Thar Roxx Thar OG
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