BJP Takes Dig At Congress, Claims 40% Of Ramlila Maidan Was Vacant; Shares Video

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP MP Patra claimed 40% of Ramlila Maidan was vacant.

Patra questioned Congress's 10 lakh attendance claim citing empty chairs.

Home Minister Shah mocked Rahul Gandhi's prime ministerial ambitions.

BJP MP Sambit Patra on Sunday took a dig at the Congress over the INDIA bloc’s Chalo Dilli rally at Ramlila Maidan, claiming that nearly 40% of the venue remained vacant despite the party’s assertion that 10 lakh people would attend. Patra cited the number of empty chairs to question the Congress’s claims about attendance.

‘40% Of Venue Empty’

Patra claimed that a significant portion of Ramlila Maidan was vacant during the rally, questioning the Congress' projection of a turnout of 10 lakh people.

“You can see in the background that 40 per cent of Ramlila Maidan, 40% of the space, was vacant,” Patra said.

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP MP Sambit Patra says, "You can see in the background that 40 percent of the Ramlila Maidan, 40% of the space, was vacant. Rahul Gandhi and his team claimed that 10 lakh people would attend. Out of 28,000 chairs, around 5,000–7,000 were empty at 3:30–4 PM. This is the reality behind Congress's claim of 10 lakh attendees..." — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2026

He further claimed that of the 28,000 chairs arranged at the venue, around 5,000 to 7,000 remained empty between 3.30 pm and 4 pm.

“This is the reality behind Congress’ claim of 10 lakh attendees,” the BJP MP said.

Delhi: Aerial views of the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan. https://t.co/akDXhFA0y2 — IANS (@ians_india) November 1, 2026

Also Read: Chalo Dilli Rally: Rahul Gandhi Says Gyanesh Kumar Will Be Removed As CEC And Sent To Jail

HM Shah Targets Rahul

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also targeted Rahul Gandhi over the INDIA bloc rally and its mock Parliament session.

“I want to tell Rahul Gandhi ji that if you want to become Prime Minister, keep holding such mock Parliament sessions. Your turn is never going to come,” Shah said while addressing a rally in Chandigarh.

#WATCH | Chandigarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "For fifteen years—effectively spanning three elections—he has been losing. Sonia-ji’s dream of seeing her son become Prime Minister remains unfulfilled. She has come up with a new approach: holding a 'mock parliament.' I would like to tell Rahul-ji: if you want to be Prime Minister, then just stay in a 'mock parliament' for the rest of your life—because your turn is never going to come" — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2026

Shah also criticised the Congress over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, accusing the party of insensitivity towards victims by holding a rally in Delhi during the anniversary period.

Recalling the violence that claimed thousands of Sikh lives, Shah attacked the Congress leadership over its historical response to the massacre.

Also Read: ‘Your Turn To Become PM Will Never Come’: Shah Takes Dig At Rahul Gandhi Over Mock Parliament