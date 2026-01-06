Most Affordable Mahindra Electric Launched-XUV 3X0 EV!

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Mahindra has launched the electric version of the XUV 3XO and the XUV 3XO EV is the most affordable electric car from Mahindra. Launched at Rs 13.89 lakh, the XUV 3XO EV is available with two variants. Also unlike the other EVs which are based on the Inglo born electric architecture, the XUV 3XO EV is based on the combustion engined version. Not much styling too has been changed and it retains the familiar lines except for some EV like touches. The range though seems a bit less at 285km per full charge real world. Some of the design changes include new gold inserts for the grille, new 17 inch alloy wheels, EV charging port on the left and EV badge. There are some red inserts on the outside too.

Features include level 2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, 360 degree camera, seven speaker audio system with Dolby Atmos, front parking assist and more. The battery pack is a 39.4 kWh battery pack with a single motor while it has 147 bhp and 310Nm. A 7.2kw charger is optional too. Deliveries will begin from 23 February.

This EV will be competing with the likes of the Tata Nexon EV and the MG Windsor while the range seems to be lower. It of course does not come with the futuristic interiors as seen with the Mahindra BE6 nor the range being not based on the born electric platform. However, this is an entry level EV which will replace the XIV400 in the range being more affordable