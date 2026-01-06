Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoMost Affordable Mahindra Electric Launched-XUV 3X0 EV!

Most Affordable Mahindra Electric Launched-XUV 3X0 EV!

Features include level 2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, 360 degree camera, seven speaker audio system with Dolby Atmos, front parking assist and more.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 08:07 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mahindra has launched the electric version of the XUV 3XO and the XUV 3XO EV is the most affordable electric car from Mahindra. Launched at Rs 13.89 lakh, the XUV 3XO EV is available with two variants. Also unlike the other EVs which are based on the Inglo born electric architecture, the XUV 3XO EV is based on the combustion engined version. Not much styling too has been changed and it retains the familiar lines except for some EV like touches. The range though seems a bit less at 285km per full charge real world. Some of the design changes include new gold inserts for the grille, new 17 inch alloy wheels, EV charging port on the left and EV badge. There are some red inserts on the outside too.

Features include level 2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, 360 degree camera, seven speaker audio system with Dolby Atmos, front parking assist and more. The battery pack is a 39.4 kWh battery pack with a single motor while it has 147 bhp and 310Nm. A 7.2kw charger is optional too. Deliveries will begin from 23 February.

This EV will be competing with the likes of the Tata Nexon EV and the MG Windsor while the range seems to be lower. It of course does not come with the futuristic interiors as seen with the Mahindra BE6 nor the range being not based on the born electric platform. However, this is an entry level EV which will replace the XIV400 in the range being more affordable

Related Video

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read
Published at : 06 Jan 2026 08:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Electric SUV Mahindra EV Compact EV Tata Nexon EV Rival Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Affordable EV MG Windsor Rival EV Launch India
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Come Get Me, Coward': Colombian President Dares Trump After US Warning
'Come Get Me, Coward': Colombian President Dares Trump After US Warning
India
‘Will Trump Kidnap India’s PM?’: Congress Leader Prithviraj Chavan Sparks Controversy
‘Will Trump Kidnap India’s PM?’: Congress Leader Prithviraj Chavan Sparks Controversy
Cities
UP Draft Voter List Controversy: Senior Congress Leader Claims Family Wiped Out Despite All Documents
UP Draft Voter List Controversy: Senior Congress Leader Claims Family Wiped Out Despite All Documents
Cities
ABP Exclusive: ABVP Protests Pro-Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam Slogans At JNU, Calls Them ‘Terrorists’
ABP Exclusive: ABVP Protests Pro-Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam Slogans At JNU, Calls Them ‘Terrorists’
Advertisement

Videos

Uttarakhand News: Winter Chill Grips North India; Kedarnath Dham Covered in Snow
Uttar Pradesh News: UP Draft Voter List Sparks Controversy; 2.79 Crore Names to be Removed
Patna News: Massive Fire Engulfs Saree Shop in Khusrupur Vegetable Market, Losses Worth Lakhs
Odisha News: Four Students Critically Injured After Being Set Ablaze by Classmate in Rayagada School
Delhi News: JNU Protests Erupt After Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Justin M Bharucha
Justin M Bharucha
The AQI Illusion: Why India's Pollution Fight Is Collapsing Under Missing Data
Opinion
Embed widget