The Tata Sierra currently has a waiting period of 3 to 4 months. This can vary depending on the specific variant and your location.
More People Are Buying The Top-End Sierra As The Waiting Period Increases
The buyers are going for the top-end variants than the lower spec trims while many people are looking for the feature loaded versions.
The Tata Sierra now has a waiting period for 3 to 4 months with the top-end variants being in demand. The Sierra comes in Smart, Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Adventure+, Accomplished and Accomplished+ variants.
The turbo petrol has a longer waiting period than the naturally aspirated versions while diesel too has a healthy booking.
The Sierra scores over 70,000 bookings in 24 hours and deliveries have started with buyers liking the lighter colour shades.
Specifications
The Sierra comes with two petrol engines and one diesel with automatic on all the options. The Sierra even though is pretty well equipped from the lower spec variants has more demand for the top-end models.
The feature loaded versions are more in demand and so is the automatic versions.
The manual gearbox equipped Tata Sierra has less waiting period than the automatic versions.
When To Expect Deliveries?
The huge demand for the Sierra means that those who booked the Sierra amongst the earliest will get their deliveries while the times have increased due to demand.
You have to wait minimum of two to four months depending on your location plus the variant. The colours on offer though include the lighter shades with white being popular.
The colours on offer include Andaman Adventure, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Bengal Rouge, Coorg Cloud plus Munnar Mist. The Sierra sales would reflect on higher numbers in the months to come as it enters the compact SUV segment.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the current waiting period for the Tata Sierra?
Which variants of the Tata Sierra are most in demand?
Buyers are showing a preference for the top-end variants of the Tata Sierra, which are more feature-loaded.
Are there differences in waiting periods based on engine type or transmission?
Yes, the turbo petrol engine has a longer waiting period than the naturally aspirated version. Automatic variants also have a longer wait than manual ones.
What are the popular color options for the Tata Sierra?
Buyers are reportedly liking the lighter color shades, with white being a popular choice among the available options.