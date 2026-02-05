More People Are Buying The Top-End Sierra As The Waiting Period Increases

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Tata Sierra now has a waiting period for 3 to 4 months with the top-end variants being in demand. The Sierra comes in Smart, Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Adventure+, Accomplished and Accomplished+ variants.

The buyers are going for the top-end variants than the lower spec trims while many people are looking for the feature loaded versions.





The turbo petrol has a longer waiting period than the naturally aspirated versions while diesel too has a healthy booking.

The Sierra scores over 70,000 bookings in 24 hours and deliveries have started with buyers liking the lighter colour shades.

Specifications

The Sierra comes with two petrol engines and one diesel with automatic on all the options. The Sierra even though is pretty well equipped from the lower spec variants has more demand for the top-end models.

The feature loaded versions are more in demand and so is the automatic versions.

The manual gearbox equipped Tata Sierra has less waiting period than the automatic versions.

When To Expect Deliveries?

The huge demand for the Sierra means that those who booked the Sierra amongst the earliest will get their deliveries while the times have increased due to demand.

You have to wait minimum of two to four months depending on your location plus the variant. The colours on offer though include the lighter shades with white being popular.

The colours on offer include Andaman Adventure, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Bengal Rouge, Coorg Cloud plus Munnar Mist. The Sierra sales would reflect on higher numbers in the months to come as it enters the compact SUV segment.