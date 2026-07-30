'Pak Army Worse Than Israel': PoK Man Breaks Down On Camera, Calls Asim Munir 'Zalim'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistani Rangers fired on protesters, reportedly killing 36.

A heart-wrenching video from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has gone viral, showing a man breaking down on camera as he lashes out at the Pakistani Army over its crackdown on protesters in Rawalakot and Mirpur. In the emotional clip, the man calls Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir "zalim" (oppressor) and says the military is "worse than Israel". The video has surfaced as unrest intensifies across PoK, where anti-government demonstrations have turned violent and clashes between protesters and security forces have reportedly left dozens dead.

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Violence Escalates

Rawalakot and Mirpur have emerged as the epicentre of the latest wave of unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Demonstrations, led by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), have intensified in recent days, with thousands taking to the streets against the Pakistani administration.

The situation deteriorated after Pakistani Rangers and security personnel opened fire on demonstrators during protests. Protest organisers claimed that at least seven people died in the latest violence, taking the overall death toll over three days to 36. Several others were also injured as clashes spread across different parts of the region.

Also Read: PoJK Violence: Death Toll Rises To 36 As Pakistan Rangers Open Fire On Protesters In Rawalakot, Mirpur

Despite heavy rain and heightened security, protesters continued their march towards Muzaffarabad, demanding justice and accountability. Eyewitnesses said security personnel first used tear gas before the confrontation escalated.

The unrest stems from growing resentment against Islamabad's policies in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Protesters have been raising concerns over governance, political rights and the handling of public demonstrations, while accusing the authorities of suppressing dissent through force.

As tensions continue to mount, Rawalakot and Mirpur remain on edge, with fears of further violence if the standoff between protesters and security forces persists.

Also Read: Pakistan: Nine Security Personnel, 15 Militants Killed In Operation After Police Checkpost Attack