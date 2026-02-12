Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
MG Majestor Debuts In India Ahead Of April Price Reveal

MG Majestor Debuts In India Ahead Of April Price Reveal

At more than 5m in length and sitting on 19inch wheels the Majestor is the largest SUV around when compared with rivals.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 12 Feb 2026 06:05 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

JSW MG has unveiled the new Majestor in India and the all important price announcement would be in April. The Majestor is the biggest and widest SUV in its class with deliveries from May.

At more than 5m in length and sitting on 19inch wheels the Majestor is the largest SUV around when compared with rivals. It also has a ground clearance of 219mm and a water wading depth of 810 mm.

MG calls it a D+ SUV and it will be coming in both 6 and 7 seater form. 4x2 and 4x4 would be available with 3 variants while first buyers who prebook the car will get 5 years unlimited km warranty plus more. Pre bookings begin at Rs 41,000.


Features and Powertrain

Features list meanwhile includes powered seats with ventilation and massage plus digital key, panoramic sunroof, 12 speaker JBL audio system, powered tailgate and connected car features along with an inbuilt app for music. Safety includes 360 degree camera, 6 airbags, Adas 2.

There is only a diesel on offer with being a twin turbo unit with 215PS and 478Nm. An 8 speed automatic is there and three locking differentials with lots of offroad modes plus offroad cruise control.


Market Placement and Pricing

This SUV replaces the Gloster in India would be positioned above it.

We have already said earlier that pricing would be between the Gloster and the main rival, Fortuner top-end variant. Compared to rivals, the Majestor has more size and there is a long feature list as well. Price would be the deciding factor which would be revealed in April.


Frequently Asked Questions

When will the MG Majestor be launched in India?

The MG Majestor has been unveiled in India, with its official price announcement scheduled for April. Deliveries are expected to commence in May.

What are the key dimensions and off-road capabilities of the MG Majestor?

The Majestor is over 5 meters long, has a ground clearance of 219mm, and a water wading depth of 810mm. It also features 19-inch wheels.

What powertrain options are available for the MG Majestor?

The Majestor is exclusively offered with a twin-turbo diesel engine producing 215PS and 478Nm, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

What notable features does the MG Majestor offer?

Features include powered seats with ventilation and massage, a digital key, panoramic sunroof, 12-speaker JBL audio, powered tailgate, and connected car technology.

How will the MG Majestor be positioned in the Indian market?

The Majestor replaces the Gloster and will be positioned above it. Its pricing is expected to be between the Gloster and the top-end variant of the Fortuner.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read
Published at : 12 Feb 2026 06:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
MG Majestor MG Majestor Debuts MG Majestor In India
