MG Majestor Debuts In India Ahead Of April Price Reveal

JSW MG has unveiled the new Majestor in India and the all important price announcement would be in April. The Majestor is the biggest and widest SUV in its class with deliveries from May.

At more than 5m in length and sitting on 19inch wheels the Majestor is the largest SUV around when compared with rivals. It also has a ground clearance of 219mm and a water wading depth of 810 mm.

MG calls it a D+ SUV and it will be coming in both 6 and 7 seater form. 4x2 and 4x4 would be available with 3 variants while first buyers who prebook the car will get 5 years unlimited km warranty plus more. Pre bookings begin at Rs 41,000.





Features and Powertrain

Features list meanwhile includes powered seats with ventilation and massage plus digital key, panoramic sunroof, 12 speaker JBL audio system, powered tailgate and connected car features along with an inbuilt app for music. Safety includes 360 degree camera, 6 airbags, Adas 2.

There is only a diesel on offer with being a twin turbo unit with 215PS and 478Nm. An 8 speed automatic is there and three locking differentials with lots of offroad modes plus offroad cruise control.





Market Placement and Pricing

This SUV replaces the Gloster in India would be positioned above it.

We have already said earlier that pricing would be between the Gloster and the main rival, Fortuner top-end variant. Compared to rivals, the Majestor has more size and there is a long feature list as well. Price would be the deciding factor which would be revealed in April.



