MG Hector Tomahawk Vs Toyota Innova Hycross Vs Mahindra XEV 9s

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tomahawk PHEV offers 40 kmpl, outperforming Hycross hybrid efficiency.

XEV 9S boasts more range and power than Tomahawk EV.

Tomahawk EV offers lower starting price than XEV 9S.

Tomahawk PHEV is priced similarly but offers higher efficiency.

MG is running for two segments with one car thanks to the Hector Tomahawk while in this article we will see how it compares with the Innova Hycross hybrid with the PHEV and how the EV compares with the electric Mahindra XEV 9s.

Hybrid Story

The PHEV version of the Hector Tomahawk is very efficient at 40 kmpl thanks to its plug in hybrid powertrain which means it has a 1.5 NA petrol and a 20.5 kWh battery pack with 198bhp.

The range per full tank is 1100km.





The Innova Hycross hybrid meanwhile has a 2.0 NA petrol engine with a much smaller 1.6kwh battery pack with a total power of 184bhp and a claimed efficiency of 22.16 kmpl.

Both have a different gearbox too.

Electric Battle

In terms of the electric version the Tomahawk EV has a 69.2 kwh battery pack with a claimed range of 517km.

The XEV 9S meanwhile has three battery packs of 59,70, and 79kwh. The topend XEV 9S has more range at 679km.

The XEV 9S is also more powerful at 286bhp for the topend 79kwh battery pack version while the Hector Tomahawk has 204bhp.

Price Wars

The Hector Tomahawk EV with BAAS starts at Rs 13.9 lakh while the rental is 4.9 Rs/km. Without that the price is Rs 19.5 lakh starting.

The Mahindra XEV 9s meanwhile starts at Rs 20.6 lakh.

The Hector Tomahawk PHEV starts at Rs 25.7 lakh while the Hycross is Rs 26 lakh starting.

Overall, the EV version of the Tomahawk is cheaper but has less range while the PHEV version is priced on par with Hycross with more efficiency.