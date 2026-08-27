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English NewsAutoMG Hector Tomahawk EV Or PHEV? Here’s Which One Makes More Sense

MG Hector Tomahawk EV Or PHEV? Here’s Which One Makes More Sense

MG Hector Tomahawk is available in EV and PHEV forms, but the two SUVs differ significantly in price, range, running costs and seating options.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 27 Aug 2026 01:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • MG Hector EV is cheaper, available earlier than PHEV.
  • PHEV offers better long-distance efficiency; EV suits city use.
  • EV includes V2L, 5/7 seats; PHEV is 7-seater only.

MG yesterday launched its Hector Tomahawk in both plug in hybrid and in EV form. Here we take a look at the differences between the two cars while which one suits your usage. The Hector Tomahawk in PHEV would be available later with deliveries starting in November while the EV version is available earlier.

Which one is more value?

The Hector Tomahawk EV is much cheaper than the PHEV at Rs 19.4 lakh starting for the EV vs 25.7 lakh for the PHEV. The BAAS price meanwhile is Rs 13.9 lakh for the EV and Rs 21.7 lakh for the PHEV. Do note that the battery rental is also different with the EV having a cost of Rs 4.90 per km while for the PHEV it is much less at Rs 3.20 per km.

Which one is cheaper to run?

The PHEV version has a claimed range of 1100km per full tank while the claimed efficiency is 40kmpl. The EV version meanwhile has a range of 517km. If charging at home, the EV version is cheaper but on longer trips, the excellent fuel efficiency of the PHEV turns things around although 40kmpl won't be the real efficiency and neither would you get 500km in the real world.


MG Hector Tomahawk EV Or PHEV? Here’s Which One Makes More Sense

Also Read : Parth Jindal Launches MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV With 40kmpl Mileage

Which one looks better?

Both cars have the same dimensions but the EV has a smoother, blanked off grille design while the PHEV has a more aggressive look. Even the alloy wheels are different on both cars.

What about the features?

Both cars have the same set of features but the EV has a different seating position due to the larger battery while it has some V2L and V2V features as well. Plus, the EV version is available in both the 5 and 7 seater form while the PHEV is a 7 seater only.


MG Hector Tomahawk EV Or PHEV? Here’s Which One Makes More Sense

Which car is more powerful?

The EV has a single motor which develops 204hp while the PHEV has a NA 1.5l petrol and an electric motor which develops 198bhp. The PHEV version has an EV only range of 115km too.

Which one to buy?

The PHEV version is for those who travel on longer journeys and cannot be dependent on EV alone. It does have its USPs and brings the best of both worlds. That said, it is much more expensive than the EV. The EV meanwhile is for those who need an SUV for the city only.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do the prices of the MG Hector Tomahawk EV and PHEV compare?

The EV starts at Rs 19.4 lakh, while the PHEV is priced at Rs 25.7 lakh. The EV is significantly cheaper than the PHEV.

What are the design differences between the Hector Tomahawk EV and PHEV?

The EV features a smoother, blanked-off grille, while the PHEV has a more aggressive look. Both also have different alloy wheel designs.

What seating configurations are available for the Hector Tomahawk EV and PHEV?

The EV version comes in both 5 and 7-seater forms. The PHEV, however, is only available as a 7-seater.

Which MG Hector Tomahawk version offers more power?

The EV has a single motor producing 204hp. The PHEV combines a 1.5l petrol engine and an electric motor for a total of 198bhp.

When will the Hector Tomahawk PHEV and EV be available?

The EV version is available earlier. Deliveries for the PHEV version are expected to start in November.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 27 Aug 2026 01:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
MG Hector MG MG Hector Tomahawk Tomahawk EV Vs PHEV
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