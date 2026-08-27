MG Hector Tomahawk EV Or PHEV? Here’s Which One Makes More Sense

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MG Hector EV is cheaper, available earlier than PHEV.

PHEV offers better long-distance efficiency; EV suits city use.

EV includes V2L, 5/7 seats; PHEV is 7-seater only.

MG yesterday launched its Hector Tomahawk in both plug in hybrid and in EV form. Here we take a look at the differences between the two cars while which one suits your usage. The Hector Tomahawk in PHEV would be available later with deliveries starting in November while the EV version is available earlier.

Which one is more value?

The Hector Tomahawk EV is much cheaper than the PHEV at Rs 19.4 lakh starting for the EV vs 25.7 lakh for the PHEV. The BAAS price meanwhile is Rs 13.9 lakh for the EV and Rs 21.7 lakh for the PHEV. Do note that the battery rental is also different with the EV having a cost of Rs 4.90 per km while for the PHEV it is much less at Rs 3.20 per km.

Which one is cheaper to run?

The PHEV version has a claimed range of 1100km per full tank while the claimed efficiency is 40kmpl. The EV version meanwhile has a range of 517km. If charging at home, the EV version is cheaper but on longer trips, the excellent fuel efficiency of the PHEV turns things around although 40kmpl won't be the real efficiency and neither would you get 500km in the real world.





Also Read : Parth Jindal Launches MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV With 40kmpl Mileage

Which one looks better?

Both cars have the same dimensions but the EV has a smoother, blanked off grille design while the PHEV has a more aggressive look. Even the alloy wheels are different on both cars.

What about the features?

Both cars have the same set of features but the EV has a different seating position due to the larger battery while it has some V2L and V2V features as well. Plus, the EV version is available in both the 5 and 7 seater form while the PHEV is a 7 seater only.





Which car is more powerful?

The EV has a single motor which develops 204hp while the PHEV has a NA 1.5l petrol and an electric motor which develops 198bhp. The PHEV version has an EV only range of 115km too.

Which one to buy?

The PHEV version is for those who travel on longer journeys and cannot be dependent on EV alone. It does have its USPs and brings the best of both worlds. That said, it is much more expensive than the EV. The EV meanwhile is for those who need an SUV for the city only.