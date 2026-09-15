India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsAutoCan Hyundai Bayon Repeat The Success Of Creta? Here's What We Know

Can Hyundai Bayon Repeat The Success Of Creta? Here's What We Know

Hyundai Bayon is set to expand the brand's SUV line-up with a new model positioned between the Venue and Creta. Here's what to expect from the upcoming SUV.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 15 Sep 2026 11:44 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hyundai will launch Bayon SUV, positioned between Creta and Venue.
  • Bayon offers CNG and petrol engines, excluding diesel option.
  • India-spec Bayon features sleek design, 12.3-inch screens.

The Creta continues to be a big success for Hyundai selling in larger numbers despite new competition. The brand Creta is the strongest in the Hyundai portfolio while now the carmaker wants to increase its SUV market share with the Bayon.

The Bayon as we have reported earlier would be a new SUV which would be placed between the Creta and the Venue. It would be more than 4m in length but smaller than a Creta while not getting a diesel engine.

Instead the Bayon will get a CNG and a naturally aspirated petrol engine to compete with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris. The Bayon CNG will get an underbody configuration which saves boot space and will be a crucial car with CNG sales increasing.

The naturally aspirated petrol will get a manual or a CVT automatic. The Bayon will intent to repeat the success of the Creta while here the focus would be on pricing and the appeal of the car.


Can Hyundai Bayon Repeat The Success Of Creta? Here's What We Know

Bayon Design and Powertrain Focus

The Bayon is sold outside also with this name but the India spec Bayon would be different. It would have a sleek crossover design and details including new 12.3-in screens along with the new steering wheel with the Morse code Hyundai logo.

The Bayon will begin where the Venue left off and will be a bigger SUV for the new buyers where CNG is turning out to be more popular. Hence, the Bayon will not offer a diesel most likely and concentrate on powertrains like petrol or CNG.

Hyundai Bayon Launch Plans

The Bayon would be launched soon and will be Hyundai’s big push into the festive season while the carmaker is also readying its new made for India EV which is coming in a bit later after the launch of the Bayon.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where will the new Hyundai Bayon be positioned in Hyundai's SUV lineup?

The Hyundai Bayon will be placed between the Creta and the Venue. It will be more than 4 meters long but smaller than the Creta.

What engine options will be available for the Hyundai Bayon?

The Bayon will offer a CNG engine and a naturally aspirated petrol engine. It will not include a diesel engine option.

What are some notable design and interior features of the India-spec Hyundai Bayon?

The India-spec Bayon will feature a sleek crossover design, new 12.3-inch screens, and a steering wheel with the Morse code Hyundai logo.

When is the Hyundai Bayon expected to launch?

The Hyundai Bayon is expected to launch soon, serving as a major push for Hyundai during the upcoming festive season.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read More
Published at : 15 Sep 2026 11:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
SUV Hyundai Creta Venue Hyundai Bayon Bayon
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Auto
Kia Sorento vs Toyota Fortuner Diesel: Which SUV Should You Buy?
Kia Sorento vs Toyota Fortuner Diesel: Which SUV Should You Buy?
Auto
Ranveer Singh Unveils New BMW 7 Series: Price, Features And Range Revealed
Ranveer Singh Unveils New BMW 7 Series: Price, Features And Range Revealed
Auto
Maruti Baleno Facelift AMT Vs Manual: Which One To Buy?
Maruti Baleno Facelift AMT Vs Manual: Which One To Buy?
Auto
Jawa 42 All Stars Gets 60 Changes And A New Look: Worth Buying?
Jawa 42 All Stars Gets 60 Changes And A New Look: Worth Buying?
Advertisement

Videos

UP Elections 2027: UCC Debate Intensifies, Owaisi Announces Mission Uttar Pradesh
Air India Notice: Centre Issues Notice Over Three Foreigners Leaving Without Security Check
UP Elections 2027: UCC Debate Intensifies Ahead of Assembly Polls
Ganesh Utsav 2026: PM Modi Offers Prayers to Lord Ganesha in Delhi
Meerut Fire: Anmol Telecom Shop and Showroom Gutted in Massive Blaze
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget