Can Hyundai Bayon Repeat The Success Of Creta? Here's What We Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hyundai will launch Bayon SUV, positioned between Creta and Venue.

Bayon offers CNG and petrol engines, excluding diesel option.

India-spec Bayon features sleek design, 12.3-inch screens.

The Creta continues to be a big success for Hyundai selling in larger numbers despite new competition. The brand Creta is the strongest in the Hyundai portfolio while now the carmaker wants to increase its SUV market share with the Bayon.

The Bayon as we have reported earlier would be a new SUV which would be placed between the Creta and the Venue. It would be more than 4m in length but smaller than a Creta while not getting a diesel engine.

Instead the Bayon will get a CNG and a naturally aspirated petrol engine to compete with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris. The Bayon CNG will get an underbody configuration which saves boot space and will be a crucial car with CNG sales increasing.

The naturally aspirated petrol will get a manual or a CVT automatic. The Bayon will intent to repeat the success of the Creta while here the focus would be on pricing and the appeal of the car.





Bayon Design and Powertrain Focus

The Bayon is sold outside also with this name but the India spec Bayon would be different. It would have a sleek crossover design and details including new 12.3-in screens along with the new steering wheel with the Morse code Hyundai logo.

The Bayon will begin where the Venue left off and will be a bigger SUV for the new buyers where CNG is turning out to be more popular. Hence, the Bayon will not offer a diesel most likely and concentrate on powertrains like petrol or CNG.

Hyundai Bayon Launch Plans

The Bayon would be launched soon and will be Hyundai’s big push into the festive season while the carmaker is also readying its new made for India EV which is coming in a bit later after the launch of the Bayon.