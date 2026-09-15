BMW i5 LWB Review: Is This The Luxury EV That Could Take BMW To No.1?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BMW's aggressive pricing strategy drives luxury segment growth.

New i5 LWB offers competitive pricing and advanced technology.

Long wheelbase provides generous rear legroom and ride comfort.

It is a battleground in the luxury car space and BMW is leading with higher growth than rivals. All that is due to aggressive pricing, right product mix and many new launches at the right segments. It all started with the iX1 LWB which shocked the industry with its pricing and has gone on to be a big success.

Later, the LWB model was followed with the 5 Series, X1 petrol LWB and now this, i5 LWB. The new i5 LWB is the electric 5 Series with LWB configuration along with aggressive pricing- at Rs 79.6 lakh, less than its arch rival.

BMW has been sharpening its strategy and that includes localised products at competitive prices. The i5 LWB is very much the same. With a massive 5,175mm in length and with a 3105mm wheelbase, the i5 is as long as the petrol 5 Series while looking nearly as big as a 7 Series. It has a presence and the illuminated grille, 20-inch wheels and more adds to the look.





i5 LWB: Features And Rear Seat Space

Inside, it is also a tech fest with a 14.9 inch touchscreen where most of the functions are there removing physical controls. Quality is high and it feels futuristic on the inside. Some notable features include 17-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system, four-zone climate control, ambient lighting, electric seats and more.





The talking point is the rear seat which is massive in terms of legroom while the pattern lighting at night over the glass roof looks cool as well. Rear seat passengers get their separate zone for climate control, wireless charging, cup holders but more adjustability or features are missed like sunshades.





Battery, Performance And Ride Quality

The i5 LWB has a 81.6kWh battery with a claimed 669km range while the single motor develops 268hp and 410Nm. Performance is smooth, quick and it suits the character of the i5. What we really like though is the ride quality which is excellent not for a BMW but for the segment while it does roll a bit around corners due to its size plus weight.





Despite the LWB, ground clearance isn't an issue and the range would be around 450km in the real world.

The i5 LWB offers a tempting alternative to the petrol luxury car with its better performance and silence. Yes, some rear seat features are missed but other than that it is a great value luxury car.