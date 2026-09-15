Gurugram Hit-and-Run Case Accused Kalyan Bainsla Detained In Rajasthan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Speeding car hit woman biker on Gurugram Golf Course.

Police registered case after collision video surfaced online.

Gurugram police detained Kalyan Bainsla for hit-and-run.

Bainsla admitted fault, denied intent, fled fearing attack.

The accused in the Gurugram hit-and-run case, Kalyan Bainsla, has been detained from Rajasthan's Dausa, police said. A Gurugram Police team had travelled to Rajasthan in connection with the case.

Bainsla will be brought to Gurugram from Dausa, where he was detained, police said. The development comes after a video of the incident involving a woman biker surfaced on social media, triggering outrage.

The incident took place on Sunday on Gurugram's Golf Course Road when a speeding car allegedly hit the woman's sports bike while overtaking. The impact knocked her off the motorcycle and sent her skidding several metres along the road.

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What Happened On Golf Course Road

The woman, who identified herself as Siya in social media posts, escaped with minor injuries. She later shared footage of the incident recorded by a camera mounted on her Aprilia RS 457 sports bike.

Gurugram Police took suo motu cognizance of the incident after the video emerged online. A case is being registered at Sector 56 police station under Sections 281 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to rash driving and causing injury, ACP (Headquarters) Abhilaksh Joshi said.

According to the police, the accused allegedly struck the biker while overtaking. The footage showed the woman being thrown from her motorcycle and sliding along the road following the collision.

Accused Admits Collision, Denies Deliberate Hit

Bainsla, a gym owner who describes himself as an international kabaddi player, admitted that the collision occurred and said it was his fault. However, he denied deliberately hitting the woman and said he fled because he feared an attack by a group of bikers.

Speaking to a news channel, Bainsla said he was travelling with his sister and two cousins when the incident happened. He claimed that around 20 to 22 motorcyclists had sped past his car and that he initially did not realise a woman was among them.

“I was travelling with my family. I didn't make any gestures at the young woman; I simply asked her to ride her bike slowly. I admit that a collision occurred. Had I stopped right then, those people would have beaten us up,” he said.

Bainsla said the woman was turning without checking her mirrors and that he lost control of his car near a U-turn, leading to the collision.

“She was turning without checking her mirrors; just then, near a U-turn, I lost control of the car, and the collision occurred. It was my fault; I admit it,” he said.

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Why Bainsla Says He Did Not Stop

Bainsla claimed he initially told his brother that they should stop after the collision but changed his mind after the bikers allegedly began hurling abuses.

“My family was with me, so I feared they might beat us up if we stopped. I even stopped the car at a red light to speak to them and explained that it wasn't my fault. After that, my brother refused to stop there,” he said.

He also denied having any previous cases against him and said he was being harassed following the incident.

“There isn't a single case against me from the past. Now, I am being harassed,” Bainsla said.

With Bainsla detained in Dausa, the Gurugram Police team is bringing him back to Gurugram as the case proceeds.