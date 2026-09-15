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English NewsCitiesHeavy Rain Batters Gujarat, IMD Issues Red Alert For 8 Districts

Heavy Rain Batters Gujarat, IMD Issues Red Alert For 8 Districts

Borsad taluka in Anand received 138 mm of rain between 6 am and 2 pm, while Dholka in Ahmedabad district recorded 102 mm during the same period.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 15 Sep 2026 12:28 PM (IST)

Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Gujarat on Monday, flooding roads and underpasses and disrupting normal life. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for eight districts, warning of more intense showers.

Central Gujarat witnessed some of the heaviest rainfall. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Borsad taluka in Anand received 138 mm of rain between 6 am and 2 pm, while Dholka in Ahmedabad district recorded 102 mm during the same period.

Ahmedabad city also received 84 mm of rainfall in eight hours. Several low-lying residential areas were waterlogged, while poor visibility made commuting difficult. Water accumulated on major roads, leaving vehicles stranded and creating flood-like conditions in several parts of the city.

38 NDRF, SDRF Teams Deployed

Authorities have deployed 38 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) across vulnerable districts as a precautionary measure amid the continuing rainfall.

South Gujarat also experienced heavy overnight showers. Kaprada in Valsad district recorded 113 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 6 am on Monday.

The state has so far received 80.23 per cent of its seasonal average rainfall, while South Gujarat has crossed 110 per cent of its seasonal rainfall quota, according to the SEOC.

35 Reservoirs On High Alert

Officials said 35 of Gujarat's 206 water reservoirs are currently under high alert. Warnings have also been issued for 13 other reservoirs amid the heavy rainfall.

The IMD has issued a red alert for Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Morbi, Porbandar, Jamnagar and Devbhumi Dwarka, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in these districts.

Weather conditions are expected to ease from Tuesday, with relatively lighter rainfall likely over the coastal districts.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 15 Sep 2026 12:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gujarat Rain IMD
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