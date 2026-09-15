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English NewsBusinessRepo Rate Hike On The Cards? RBI May Shift From 5.25% Amid Rising Inflation

Repo Rate Hike On The Cards? RBI May Shift From 5.25% Amid Rising Inflation

Rising inflation could prompt the RBI to reconsider its 5.25 per cent repo rate, with Systematix expecting a possible shift towards rate hikes.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 15 Sep 2026 12:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • RBI expected to hike rates as inflation accelerates.
  • Inflation projected to cross 6% by October-November.
  • August CPI reached 4.82%, WPI 9.92% respectively.

The Reserve Bank of India is expected to begin a rate‑hike cycle as headline inflation and wholesale price inflation accelerate, with the policy repo likely to move closer to 6.5 per cent, a report said on Tuesday.

The report from Systematix Group states the early-October MPC meeting may show the first signs of such a pivot from the central bank.

"The RBI's current position of keeping the rate at 5.25 per cent as long as possible looks increasingly out of step with the inflation trajectory," the report said.

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Inflation is expected to sustain its rise, potentially crossing 6 per cent by October-November, driven by the feedback loop from elevated WPI inflation. El Nino-related effects on food supply and persistently elevated crude oil prices point to further upside risk for India's inflation trajectory.

Headline consumer price index inflation rose to 4.82 per cent in August from 4.45 per cent in July, marking the highest reading under the new series and the third consecutive month above the RBI's 4 per cent target midpoint.

Food inflation rose to 5.95 per cent from 5.52 per cent, with rural inflation at 5.23 per cent outpacing urban inflation at 4.31 per cent. In rural areas, food inflation was even sharper at 6.13 per cent.

Wholesale price inflation also inched higher, rising to 9.92 per cent in August from 9.78 per cent in July.

"Food prices remain the dominant pressure point across both indices, particularly certain vegetables and spices. Beyond food, elevated fuel and energy costs linked to global factors, especially developments in West Asia, along with rising manufactured and input costs, are broadening the base of price pressures," said Dhananjay Sinha - CEO & Co-Head, Institutional Equities, Systematix Group.

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Within CPI, other notable contributors included personal care, social protection and miscellaneous items. Restaurants and accommodation services, alongside select transport-related items, contributed significantly, while core inflation also edged up to 4.2 per cent, the report noted.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the RBI expected to increase interest rates?

The RBI is expected to raise rates due to accelerating headline and wholesale price inflation. Its current rate is seen as out of step with the inflation trajectory.

What is the projected policy repo rate?

The policy repo rate is expected to move closer to 6.5 per cent. This adjustment is anticipated in response to rising inflation.

When might the RBI indicate a policy shift?

The early-October Monetary Policy Committee meeting is expected to show the first signs of the central bank's pivot towards a rate-hike cycle.

What factors are driving India's inflation?

Inflation is driven by elevated wholesale price inflation, potential El Nino effects on food supply, and persistently high crude oil prices. Food and fuel costs are major pressure points.

Published at : 15 Sep 2026 12:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
RBI Repo Rate RBI RBI Rate Hike INFLATION Inflation Hikes
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