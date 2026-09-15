'Why Did You Chase Us': Gurugram Biker Questions Car Driver Who Hit Her

In the latest development in the much-discussed Gurugram bike hit-and-run case, victim and biker Sia has come forward with her account of the incident. In a new video, Sia questioned why the car driver did not stop after hitting her to check whether she was alive or seriously injured.

Sia also challenged the driver's claim that he was unaware that a woman was riding the motorcycle, saying her long hair and braid would have made it clear that she was a woman. She further questioned why the driver allegedly followed her if he believed the bikers were speeding up and slowing down deliberately.

Sia Questions Driver's Version Of Incident

Sia said the videos that have surfaced clearly show what happened before and during the collision. "The entire video shows who was provoking whom? If you felt that we were speeding up and slowing down the bike, why did you chase us?" she said.

Responding to the claim that the driver did not know a woman was riding the bike, Sia said, "That is absolutely not possible because I have very long hair and it was tied in a braid. You had seen that. You came and asked me to stop the bike."

Sia also questioned the driver's reference to the presence of 22-23 people at the spot and asked why only two videos had emerged. "If you are talking about a hit-and-run case, don't you think two videos are enough?" she said.

'You Came From The Third Lane And Hit Me'

Sia said one of the videos shows the car moving from one lane to the third lane before hitting her bike. "One video shows that you came from one lane to the third lane, directly hit me and drove away," she said.

She added that footage recorded by her own camera shows her being dragged by the car before falling onto the road. "One video recorded on my camera shows that I was completely dragged by your car and then fell on the road. Aren't these two videos enough?" she said. Sia also questioned why the driver did not stop immediately after the collision.

"If you were really feeling so sorry for me, why didn't you stop then? If you hit someone, it is your responsibility to stop and check whether they are injured," she said.

She added that even a delay of two or three seconds could have had serious consequences, including severe injuries, broken bones or even death. Sia further alleged that the driver was now attempting to gain public sympathy following the incident.

"They are trying to garner sympathy, which is not right. The video clearly shows how they fled. They did not stop even for a second to check whether the person they had hit was alive or dead," she said.

Police To Record Statement, Says Sia's Father

Sia's father, Roshan Chauhan, told ABP News that a written complaint had been submitted and a case had been registered. He said police officials were expected to come to Delhi to record statements.

"We submitted a written complaint yesterday and a case has also been registered. We have spoken to the officials there. The police will come to Delhi today to record the statement," he said.

Chauhan also demanded stringent charges in the case, alleging that the car had been deliberately driven into the bike.

"Given the way he tried to hit the vehicle, charges of hit-and-run and attempt to murder should also be invoked because he deliberately tried to do it," he said.

He added that the videos clearly showed the alleged pursuit of his daughter and the manner in which the collision took place.

'My Daughter Has Been Riding Bikes Since College'

Chauhan said his daughter had been riding motorcycles since her college days and that he had advised her not to hide what had happened.

"My daughter has been riding a bike since college. Something has happened to one daughter today; tomorrow it could happen to someone else. She was not seriously injured in the way she was hit, but it could have resulted in a major accident. I told my daughter that such incidents should not be hidden," he said.

Gurugram Police are investigating the matter. With multiple videos of the incident emerging, differing accounts from the two sides have also surfaced.