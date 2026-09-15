India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldUS Faces Arms Shortages As Washington Burns $33.4 Billion In Iran War

US Faces Arms Shortages As Washington Burns $33.4 Billion In Iran War

Washington spent another $7.4 billion on war-related costs and lost military equipment worth $3.7 billion. The assessment covers US operations from February 28 through June 30.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 15 Sep 2026 01:58 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US spent $33.4 billion on Iran conflict operations.
  • US bases, diplomatic facilities, and aircraft sustained extensive damage.
  • Heavy weapon use revealed inventory shortfalls and production bottlenecks.

The United States has spent an estimated $33.4 billion on its war with Iran, including $22.3 billion on weapons and ammunition, according to a Pentagon watchdog report released Monday.

The US Department of Defense spent another $7.4 billion on costs linked to the conflict and lost military equipment worth an estimated $3.7 billion, the report said. The figures cover the period from February 28 to June 29 and do not include the cost of repairing damaged infrastructure.

The Lead Inspector General report, covering US military action through June 30, provides the first quarterly assessment of Operation Epic Fury. It details the financial, military and logistical impact of the conflict, including damage to American bases and significant losses of aircraft and drones.

ALSO READ | US Admits It Has Deployed A Weapon In Space, Citing Threats From Russia, China

US Bases, Diplomatic Facilities Damaged

Iranian strikes damaged or destroyed “hundreds of buildings and structures” at US military bases across the Gulf, according to information provided by US Central Command to the inspector general.

US diplomatic facilities in Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates also suffered physical damage in Iranian strikes. The cost of damage to those facilities was estimated at $184 million.

The report also highlighted the scale of losses involving US military aircraft and drones during the conflict.

A fifth-generation F-35A fighter jet sustained damage from enemy fire, marking the first time an F-35A has suffered battle damage. By the end of June, four F-15E fighter jets and an A-10 ground-attack aircraft had been destroyed.

Seven KC-135 refuelling aircraft were also damaged or destroyed. The US further lost seven helicopters and more than 30 drones, according to the report.

Heavy Weapons Use Exposes Supply Gaps

The Pentagon watchdog said the extensive use of US weapons during the conflict had “resulted in strategic inventory shortfalls and revealed industrial base bottlenecks for munitions resupply”.

US acquisition officials told the inspector general that efforts were underway to speed up procurement and shorten production lead times. They also said the department was working to stockpile critical materials, components and selected munitions so they could respond quickly in a contingency.

The $22.3 billion spent on munitions represents a substantial portion of the estimated overall cost of the war. The assessment comes as President Donald Trump has repeatedly sought to play down concerns about the size of US weapons inventories.

ALSO READ | Trump Dials Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Live On Stage, Says AI Takeover Claims Are A ‘Hoax’: WATCH

Trump Says US Has Ample Munitions

Before the report was released, Trump posted that the US “is producing more Exquisite and Elite Weapons than at any time in our History.”

On August 6, Trump said, “The US has massive amounts of ‘munitions,’ especially of certain types.”

In another post on September 9, Trump said the US had “virtually unlimited amounts” of mid- to high-grade ammunition, describing the stockpile as “far more than we could ever use for this, or for any other War.”

The watchdog's assessment, however, has highlighted the scale of weapons expenditure during the conflict and identified shortfalls and production bottlenecks affecting the replenishment of some munitions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the estimated total cost of the US war with Iran according to the Pentagon watchdog?

The estimated total cost is $33.4 billion. This figure includes $22.3 billion for weapons and ammunition, $7.4 billion for conflict-linked costs, and $3.7 billion for lost military equipment.

What types of US military equipment were lost or damaged during the conflict?

The US lost four F-15Es, an A-10, and seven helicopters. Over 30 drones and seven KC-135 refuelling aircraft were also damaged or destroyed. An F-35A fighter jet sustained its first battle damage.

Did the conflict reveal any issues with US weapon inventory or production?

Yes, the extensive use of weapons resulted in strategic inventory shortfalls and industrial base bottlenecks for munitions resupply. Efforts are underway to speed up procurement and stockpile critical materials.

Were US diplomatic or military facilities damaged in the conflict with Iran?

Yes, hundreds of buildings at US military bases were damaged or destroyed. US diplomatic facilities in Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE also suffered an estimated $184 million in physical damage.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 15 Sep 2026 01:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Iran War US IRan War
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US Supreme Court Blocks Trump Bid To Restrict Mail-In Voting Ahead Of November Midterms
US Supreme Court Blocks Trump Bid To Restrict Mail-In Voting Ahead Of November Midterms
World
Trump Dials Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Live On Stage, Says AI Takeover Claims Are A ‘Hoax’: WATCH
Trump Dials Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Live On Stage, Says AI Takeover Claims Are A ‘Hoax’: WATCH
World
No Cap With Megha Prasad: How India Turned BRICS Divides Into Diplomatic Leverage
No Cap With Megha Prasad: How India Turned BRICS Divides Into Diplomatic Leverage
World
US Admits It Has Deployed A Weapon In Space, Citing Threats From Russia, China
US Admits It Has Deployed A Weapon In Space, Citing Threats From Russia, China
Advertisement

Videos

UP Elections 2027: UCC Debate Intensifies, Owaisi Announces Mission Uttar Pradesh
Air India Notice: Centre Issues Notice Over Three Foreigners Leaving Without Security Check
UP Elections 2027: UCC Debate Intensifies Ahead of Assembly Polls
Ganesh Utsav 2026: PM Modi Offers Prayers to Lord Ganesha in Delhi
Meerut Fire: Anmol Telecom Shop and Showroom Gutted in Massive Blaze
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget