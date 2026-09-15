US Faces Arms Shortages As Washington Burns $33.4 Billion In Iran War

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US spent $33.4 billion on Iran conflict operations.

US bases, diplomatic facilities, and aircraft sustained extensive damage.

Heavy weapon use revealed inventory shortfalls and production bottlenecks.

The United States has spent an estimated $33.4 billion on its war with Iran, including $22.3 billion on weapons and ammunition, according to a Pentagon watchdog report released Monday.

The US Department of Defense spent another $7.4 billion on costs linked to the conflict and lost military equipment worth an estimated $3.7 billion, the report said. The figures cover the period from February 28 to June 29 and do not include the cost of repairing damaged infrastructure.

The Lead Inspector General report, covering US military action through June 30, provides the first quarterly assessment of Operation Epic Fury. It details the financial, military and logistical impact of the conflict, including damage to American bases and significant losses of aircraft and drones.

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US Bases, Diplomatic Facilities Damaged

Iranian strikes damaged or destroyed “hundreds of buildings and structures” at US military bases across the Gulf, according to information provided by US Central Command to the inspector general.

US diplomatic facilities in Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates also suffered physical damage in Iranian strikes. The cost of damage to those facilities was estimated at $184 million.

The report also highlighted the scale of losses involving US military aircraft and drones during the conflict.

A fifth-generation F-35A fighter jet sustained damage from enemy fire, marking the first time an F-35A has suffered battle damage. By the end of June, four F-15E fighter jets and an A-10 ground-attack aircraft had been destroyed.

Seven KC-135 refuelling aircraft were also damaged or destroyed. The US further lost seven helicopters and more than 30 drones, according to the report.

Heavy Weapons Use Exposes Supply Gaps

The Pentagon watchdog said the extensive use of US weapons during the conflict had “resulted in strategic inventory shortfalls and revealed industrial base bottlenecks for munitions resupply”.

US acquisition officials told the inspector general that efforts were underway to speed up procurement and shorten production lead times. They also said the department was working to stockpile critical materials, components and selected munitions so they could respond quickly in a contingency.

The $22.3 billion spent on munitions represents a substantial portion of the estimated overall cost of the war. The assessment comes as President Donald Trump has repeatedly sought to play down concerns about the size of US weapons inventories.

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Trump Says US Has Ample Munitions

Before the report was released, Trump posted that the US “is producing more Exquisite and Elite Weapons than at any time in our History.”

On August 6, Trump said, “The US has massive amounts of ‘munitions,’ especially of certain types.”

In another post on September 9, Trump said the US had “virtually unlimited amounts” of mid- to high-grade ammunition, describing the stockpile as “far more than we could ever use for this, or for any other War.”

The watchdog's assessment, however, has highlighted the scale of weapons expenditure during the conflict and identified shortfalls and production bottlenecks affecting the replenishment of some munitions.