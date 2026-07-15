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English NewsAutoMG Hector Hawk PHEV Vs Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid: What’s The Big Difference?

MG Hector Hawk PHEV Vs Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid: What’s The Big Difference?

The MG Hector Hawk PHEV and Toyota Innova Hycross both use hybrid technology, but their powertrains work differently. Here is what sets a plug-in hybrid apart from a strong hybrid.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 15 Jul 2026 11:55 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • MG Hector Hawk, a plug-in hybrid, launches in India.
  • Plug-in hybrids offer extended electric range with petrol engine.
  • They bridge the market gap between strong hybrids and EVs.

MG will unveil it's next product for India tomorrow which is the Hector Hawk and it is a plug-in hybrid which brings further limelight to hybrid cars.

The Hector Hawk is a plug in hybrid which means it has a sizeable battery pack plus a petrol engine which means it will go on electric mode and yet it can be fuelled but also it can be charged.

The advantage is that it has a larger battery pack vs a strong hybrid powertrain and that means it can drive longer in electric mode.

A strong hybrid like an Innova Hycross meanwhile also has an electric mode but less electric range and it will be in electric mode for a shorter time.

On the other hand, the Hycross Hybrid will not require any charging unlike a Plug in hybrid as it will only require fuelling like any petrol car.


MG Hector Hawk PHEV Vs Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid: What’s The Big Difference?

Also Read : New Maruti Suzuki Brezza Bookings Open: New Turbo Petrol Engine Expected

Plug-in hybrids could bridge the gap with EVs

While hybrids are few in number but gaining popularity, the arrival or Plug in hybrid cars meanwhile will further bridge the gap between a hybrid and an EV.

Basically a plug in hybrid means it will have a decent amount of range for being an electric car but also have a petrol engine for no range anxiety.

While we will get more strong hybrid cars, going forward we can also expect more plug in hybrid options which will be beneficial for the Indian car buyer.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the MG Hector Hawk?

The MG Hector Hawk is MG's next product for India, set to be unveiled tomorrow. It is a plug-in hybrid vehicle, featuring a sizeable battery pack and a petrol engine.

How do plug-in hybrids work?

Plug-in hybrids combine a large battery pack with a petrol engine. They can run on electric mode, be fueled, and also be charged, offering flexibility in power source.

What is the advantage of a plug-in hybrid over a strong hybrid?

Plug-in hybrids have a larger battery pack compared to strong hybrids. This allows them to drive longer distances in electric mode, providing extended electric-only operation.

Will plug-in hybrids be beneficial for Indian car buyers?

Yes, plug-in hybrids are expected to be beneficial for Indian car buyers. They offer a decent electric range while eliminating range anxiety due to the petrol engine.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 15 Jul 2026 11:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid MG Hector Hawk PHEV Hector Vs Innova
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