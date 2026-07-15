MG Hector Hawk PHEV Vs Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid: What’s The Big Difference?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MG Hector Hawk, a plug-in hybrid, launches in India.

Plug-in hybrids offer extended electric range with petrol engine.

They bridge the market gap between strong hybrids and EVs.

MG will unveil it's next product for India tomorrow which is the Hector Hawk and it is a plug-in hybrid which brings further limelight to hybrid cars.

The Hector Hawk is a plug in hybrid which means it has a sizeable battery pack plus a petrol engine which means it will go on electric mode and yet it can be fuelled but also it can be charged.

The advantage is that it has a larger battery pack vs a strong hybrid powertrain and that means it can drive longer in electric mode.

A strong hybrid like an Innova Hycross meanwhile also has an electric mode but less electric range and it will be in electric mode for a shorter time.

On the other hand, the Hycross Hybrid will not require any charging unlike a Plug in hybrid as it will only require fuelling like any petrol car.





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Plug-in hybrids could bridge the gap with EVs

While hybrids are few in number but gaining popularity, the arrival or Plug in hybrid cars meanwhile will further bridge the gap between a hybrid and an EV.

Basically a plug in hybrid means it will have a decent amount of range for being an electric car but also have a petrol engine for no range anxiety.

While we will get more strong hybrid cars, going forward we can also expect more plug in hybrid options which will be beneficial for the Indian car buyer.