MG Cyberster Debuts In New Signature Blue-Green 'Irises Cyan' Finish

MG Cyberster Debuts In New Signature Blue-Green ‘Irises Cyan’ Finish

The Irises Cyan finish has been specially calibrated to accentuate the Cyberster’s sculpted body and classic roadster profile.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 05:43 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

JSW MG Motor India has unveiled a new signature exterior finish, ‘Irises Cyan’, for the MG Cyberster through its luxury brand channel MG SELECT. Known as the world’s fastest MG, the Cyberster now gains a more distinctive identity with this new blue-green shade, aimed at enhancing its premium and performance-led appeal.

A colour that sharpens Cyberster’s design

The Irises Cyan finish has been specially calibrated to accentuate the Cyberster’s sculpted body and classic roadster profile. The balanced blend of blue and green highlights the car’s aerodynamic form while reinforcing its performance-driven character. On the road, the new shade gives the electric roadster a striking and premium presence.

Blending heritage with modern performance

The design philosophy of the MG Cyberster draws inspiration from the iconic MG B Roadster heritage. MG’s long-standing values of design purity, motorsport spirit and emotional driving experience come together with modern electric technology in the Cyberster. Its classic roadster proportions are carefully balanced with contemporary electric performance, positioning it as a dedicated luxury performance roadster.

Sculpted silhouette and signature elements

The Cyberster’s identity is further defined by its dramatic electric scissor doors and soft-top roof. Its sculpted silhouette reflects a fusion of past and future, a design approach that places the Cyberster at the upper end of the premium roadster segment.

MG SELECT’s design-first approach

MG SELECT, the luxury brand channel of JSW MG Motor India, places design at the centre of every decision. Commenting on the launch, Milind Shah, Head – MG SELECT, said that Irises Cyan is not just a colour option but an expression of the Cyberster’s confidence and creative character. He added that MG SELECT aims to offer customers a more personalised and premium experience, enabling a deeper emotional connection with their cars.

Curated dual-tone colour options

Apart from Irises Cyan, the MG Cyberster is also available in carefully curated dual-tone colour combinations. These include Nuclear Yellow and Flare Red paired with a black roof, and Andes Grey and Modern Beige offered with a contrasting red roof. Each combination enhances the car’s dynamic proportions and visual drama.

MG SELECT and the future of luxury mobility

MG SELECT has been developed around the core principles of innovation, sustainability and curated experiences. Drawing inspiration from the rich legacy of Morris Garages, the channel seeks to redefine luxury in the Indian automobile landscape. The first products under MG SELECT include the MG M9 – The Presidential Limousine, and the MG Cyberster – The World’s Fastest MG.

JSW MG Motor India and MG’s global legacy

JSW MG Motor India Pvt Ltd, a joint venture between SAIC Motor and the JSW Group, is working towards building a modern and sustainable automotive ecosystem in India. Founded in the UK in 1924, Morris Garages built a global reputation through its sports cars and roadsters. With over a century of heritage, MG today continues its journey as a future-focused and technology-driven brand.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new exterior finish for the MG Cyberster?

The MG Cyberster now features a new signature exterior finish called 'Irises Cyan'. This blue-green shade is designed to enhance its premium and performance-led appeal.

What inspires the design of the MG Cyberster?

The MG Cyberster's design is inspired by the iconic MG B Roadster heritage. It blends classic roadster proportions with modern electric performance and design purity.

What are the unique design elements of the MG Cyberster?

The MG Cyberster is characterized by its dramatic electric scissor doors and soft-top roof. Its sculpted silhouette merges past and future design elements.

What is the philosophy behind MG SELECT?

MG SELECT, the luxury brand channel, prioritizes design in its decisions. It aims to offer a personalized and premium experience, fostering an emotional connection with cars.

What other color options are available for the MG Cyberster?

Besides Irises Cyan, the Cyberster is available in dual-tone options like Nuclear Yellow and Flare Red with a black roof, and Andes Grey and Modern Beige with a red roof.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
Read
Published at : 22 Jan 2026 05:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
MG Motors Cyberster Jsw Mg Motor MG Cyberster MG Irises Cyan
