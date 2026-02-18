The entry-level Delta variant of the Maruti Suzuki eVitara starts at Rs 15.99 lakh for outright purchase.
Maruti Suzuki eVitara Undercuts Rivals With Competitive Pricing, Supply Constraints Likely
Zeta and Alpha variants, with larger batteries, cost Rs 17.49 lakh and Rs 19.79 lakh, respectively. A BAAS option is also available.
After revealing only the BAAS (Battery as a Subscription) pricing for the entry-level variants a day earlier, Maruti Suzuki has now announced the full, outright purchase prices of the Maruti Suzuki eVitara. The electric SUV starts at Rs 15.99 lakh for the Delta variant with the 49kWh battery pack, a figure that undercuts several rivals in the segment.
The Zeta variant, equipped with the larger 61kWh battery pack, is priced at Rs 17.49 lakh. At the top of the range sits the Alpha trim, also powered by the 61kWh battery, at Rs 19.79 lakh. Buyers opting for the dual-tone version will need to pay an additional Rs 22,000.
The final pricing is notably lower than previously leaked figures, which have now proven inaccurate. With this aggressive positioning, Maruti Suzuki appears keen to strengthen its foothold in the growing electric SUV space.
BAAS vs Outright Purchase
The eVitara is available under both an outright purchase model and a Battery as a Subscription (BAAS) scheme. Under the BAAS plan, the Delta 49kWh variant starts at Rs 10.99 lakh, with a battery usage charge of Rs 3.99 per kilometre.
The Zeta 61kWh is priced at Rs 11.99 lakh under BAAS, along with Rs 4.39 per kilometre. Meanwhile, the Alpha 61kWh comes in at Rs 14.29 lakh plus Rs 4.39 per kilometre.
Maruti Suzuki’s dual pricing strategy mirrors similar arrangements seen in the market. However, in the case of the Windsor, which offered a comparable subscription model, BAAS sales reportedly remained in the minority.
Supply Constraints Expected
The carmaker has cautioned that supply constraints may arise in the initial months due to export commitments and strong demand. According to the company, production and availability are expected to stabilise after a few months.
With competitive pricing, multiple battery options and flexible ownership models, the eVitara now enters the market with a clear intent: to make electric mobility more accessible while taking on established players in the segment.
Related Video
Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the starting price for the Maruti Suzuki eVitara?
What are the different battery pack options for the Maruti Suzuki eVitara?
The eVitara is available with two battery pack options: a 49kWh battery for the Delta variant and a larger 61kWh battery for the Zeta and Alpha variants.
How does the Battery as a Subscription (BAAS) pricing compare to outright purchase?
Under BAAS, the eVitara has lower upfront costs but includes a per-kilometer battery usage charge, making it a flexible ownership option.
Are there any additional costs for dual-tone versions of the eVitara?
Yes, buyers who opt for the dual-tone version of the Maruti Suzuki eVitara will need to pay an additional Rs 22,000.
Are there expected supply constraints for the Maruti Suzuki eVitara?
Maruti Suzuki has cautioned that supply constraints may occur in the initial months due to export commitments and high demand. Availability is expected to stabilize after a few months.