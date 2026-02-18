Maruti Suzuki eVitara Undercuts Rivals With Competitive Pricing, Supply Constraints Likely

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





After revealing only the BAAS (Battery as a Subscription) pricing for the entry-level variants a day earlier, Maruti Suzuki has now announced the full, outright purchase prices of the Maruti Suzuki eVitara. The electric SUV starts at Rs 15.99 lakh for the Delta variant with the 49kWh battery pack, a figure that undercuts several rivals in the segment.

The Zeta variant, equipped with the larger 61kWh battery pack, is priced at Rs 17.49 lakh. At the top of the range sits the Alpha trim, also powered by the 61kWh battery, at Rs 19.79 lakh. Buyers opting for the dual-tone version will need to pay an additional Rs 22,000.

The final pricing is notably lower than previously leaked figures, which have now proven inaccurate. With this aggressive positioning, Maruti Suzuki appears keen to strengthen its foothold in the growing electric SUV space.

BAAS vs Outright Purchase

The eVitara is available under both an outright purchase model and a Battery as a Subscription (BAAS) scheme. Under the BAAS plan, the Delta 49kWh variant starts at Rs 10.99 lakh, with a battery usage charge of Rs 3.99 per kilometre.

The Zeta 61kWh is priced at Rs 11.99 lakh under BAAS, along with Rs 4.39 per kilometre. Meanwhile, the Alpha 61kWh comes in at Rs 14.29 lakh plus Rs 4.39 per kilometre.

Maruti Suzuki’s dual pricing strategy mirrors similar arrangements seen in the market. However, in the case of the Windsor, which offered a comparable subscription model, BAAS sales reportedly remained in the minority.

Supply Constraints Expected

The carmaker has cautioned that supply constraints may arise in the initial months due to export commitments and strong demand. According to the company, production and availability are expected to stabilise after a few months.

With competitive pricing, multiple battery options and flexible ownership models, the eVitara now enters the market with a clear intent: to make electric mobility more accessible while taking on established players in the segment.