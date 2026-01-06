Mahindra XUV 7XO Vs XUV 700: Design, Features, And Price Compared

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The heavily facelifted XUV 700 is now called XUV 7XO while prices have also been revealed. The talking point is the new interior plus refreshed exterior along with more tech. Being compared to the older model, the changes are more of an evolution while some of the technology oriented features have made the jump from the EVs to the ICE version.

Exterior Updates

Design wise the basic shape is the same but there is a new pattern and a new grille design as well while the DRL signature is shorter. LEDs are new and so is the bumper design. The rest has a new bumper too and new taillamps. The side profile is the same including smart door handles while there are new 19 inch alloys.





Interior and Features

The biggest change is on the inside with a triple screen setup and a new dual tone colour scheme. Each screen is 12.4 inch in size including a digital instrument cluster. There is also a new two spoke steering wheel and touch based panel for the air con controls.





Features include front and rear ventilated seats plus wireless charging, powered boss mode, 16 speaker audio system with Dolby Atmos and Vision, dual zone climate control, ADAS, 540 degree camera, electric parking brake, booster headlamps and more.

Powertrain and Pricing

Engines though are the same which means the 2.0l turbo petrol and a 2.2l diesel continues with manual and torque converter gearbox options. AWD with the diesel continues. The petrol manual meanwhile starts at Rs 13.6 while prices have marginally crept up.