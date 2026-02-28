Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainment'My Standards Aren't That Low': Kangana Ranaut Throws Shade At Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Aditya Chopra

‘My Standards Aren’t That Low’: Kangana Ranaut Throws Shade At Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Aditya Chopra

Kangana Ranaut has taken a sly dig at filmmakers Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, and Aditya Chopra during an event, stating that her “standards aren’t that low”.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 28 Feb 2026 02:31 PM (IST)



Actor and Lok Sabha MP Kangana Ranautstirred things up at an event where she sidestepped a question about her favourite filmmakers. Kangana was asked to pick one among the three filmmakers - Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and Aditya Chopra. But instead of answering it, she dismissed the question altogether, stating that her standards are “not that low”.

‘My Standards Aren’t That Low’

During a rapid-fire round at the event, she was asked to choose the better director among the three. Kangana declined to name one. 

ALSO READ| Ideas Of India Summit 2026: 'I Hate Being Comfortable,' Sanya Malhotra On Exploring Every Role

“Meri jo filmmaking aur acting ke liye jo liking hai, mere standards itne low nahi jitne aapke hai. Kam se kam list toh achi banani thi (When it comes to filmmaking and acting, my standards aren’t as low as yours. At the very least, you could have made a better list),” she said at News 18 Rising Bharat Summit.

‘Salman Khan Is Cool’

When Kangana was asked to choose between her “friends” - Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan - she humorously responded. She asked, “Yeh mere dost kab se ban gaye (Since when did they become my friends?),” before adding, “But I think Salman is quite cool.”

In another question, she was asked to pick between three younger actors - Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan. Laughing before answering, she said, “Let’s go with Ananya Panday.”

Kangana On PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi

When questioned about who she considers the better Prime Minister among Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Manmohan Singh, and Narendra Modi, Kangana chose PM Modi.

ALSO READ| Did BAFTA Delete Boong Director Lakshmipriya Devi’s Winning Speech?

She was also asked to name the better Opposition leader among Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, and Mamata Banerjee. “I think an opponent should be good. I think Mamata Banerjee is a good opponent.”

Kangana-Karan’s Feud

The fight between Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar dates back to 2017 when she called him “movie mafia” and “flag-bearer of nepotism” on his chat show, Koffee with Karan.

“In my biopic, if ever it’s made, you’ll play that stereotypical Bollywood biggie, who is like you know, very snooty and completely intolerant towards outsiders, flag-bearer of nepotism, the movie mafia,” she had said at the time.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Kangana Ranaut refuse to pick a favorite filmmaker?

Kangana Ranaut stated her standards for filmmaking and acting are not low enough to choose from the given list, implying the options were not of sufficient quality.

Who did Kangana Ranaut choose as the better Prime Minister?

When asked to choose between Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Manmohan Singh, and Narendra Modi, Kangana Ranaut selected PM Modi.

Who did Kangana Ranaut consider a good opponent between Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, and Mamata Banerjee?

Kangana Ranaut believes an opponent should be good and chose Mamata Banerjee, stating she is a good opponent.

Which younger actress did Kangana Ranaut select?

When asked to pick between Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut chose Ananya Panday.

Read
Published at : 28 Feb 2026 02:31 PM (IST)
