Mahindra XUV 7XO Launched: Check Prices

The new XUV 7XO is defined by its new look front end with a different bumper design as well new headlamps. 

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 09:44 PM (IST)
Mahindra has launched the new XUV 7XO with a starting price of Rs 13.6 lakh. The new XUV 7XO is a heavily facelifted version of the XUV700 while getting a new name as well. 

What's New In The Mahindra XUV 7XO?

The new XUV 7XO is defined by its new look front end with a different bumper design as well new headlamps. 


There are new alloy wheels and the rear styling has also been sharpened along with smart door handles. 

The size of the XUV 7XO remains the same. 

All New Interiors

The bigger changes are on the inside with a new look which is clearly inspired by the XEV 9s and the XEV 9e. The dashboard is all new and there is a new two spoke steering as well. 


The same EV like design is seen here with a large touchscreen and minimal physical controls. 

There is a new upholstery being used along with a two tone look. 

Feature Enhancements

The feature list of the XUV 7XO is enhanced with a 540 degree camera view, a third passenger screen, ADAS level 2, panoramic sunroof, powered Boss mode, rear wireless charging plus front, dual zone climate control, 7 airbags, frameless auto dimming IRVM, ventilated front and rear seats, 16 speaker audio system with Dolby Atmos and Vision and more. 


The 12.3 inch screens are spread throughout the cabin with a triple screen layout. 

Soft touch materials are also added to the cabin for a premium look. 

The powertrains include a 2.0l turbo petrol which develops 200bhp and 380Nm while there is a 2.2l diesel too which develops 185bhp and 450Nm. 

The diesel continues to get AWD as well while the gearbox options include a 6 speed manual gearbox and a 6 speed torque converter automatic gearbox. 

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Published at : 05 Jan 2026 09:29 PM (IST)
Mahindra Mahindra Xuv 7xo Mahindra Xuv 7xo Launched
Opinion
