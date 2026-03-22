Currently, only the electric version (ES 500e) is available. A hybrid variant, featuring a 2.5-litre petrol engine and an electric motor, will be introduced later.
Lexus ES 500e First Look: Electric Sedan Also Has A Hybrid Sibling
Lexus launched the ES 500e, its first EV in India, alongside the hybrid version. It features a redesigned exterior, a 14-inch touchscreen, and enhanced safety features.
The new ES luxury sedan has been launched in India, with the brand introducing both electric and hybrid versions together. Earlier, only the hybrid ES was on sale, but now an electric version has arrived. For now, buyers can opt for the EV, while the hybrid variant will be made available at a later stage. This also marks the first electric car launch from Lexus in India.
The new ES 500e is positioned as an electric luxury sedan and currently has no direct rivals in its segment.
Powertrain, Range And Performance
The ES 500e comes equipped with a 74.68kWh lithium-ion battery pack, offering a claimed range of 580 km on a single charge. It features an all-wheel-drive setup with twin motors producing 343 bhp and 438 Nm of torque, making it a powerful offering in its category.
Lexus is also offering a buyback scheme, an 8-year warranty, and an 11 kW AC charger with the vehicle.
The hybrid variant, which will be introduced later, will feature a 2.5-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor.
Design And Dimensions
In terms of styling, the new ES adopts a more aggressive design language with a slanting roofline, while the traditional grille has been removed. It is a large car, measuring 5,145 mm in length, but appears sportier and less conventional compared to the previous-generation ES.
Ground clearance stands at 158 mm, which has been increased to better suit Indian road conditions.
Interior And Features
Inside, the ES gets a large 14-inch touchscreen, a digital rear-view mirror, and a panoramic glass roof. The cabin also features enhanced ambient LED lighting.
Additional features include three-zone climate control, a heads-up display (HUD), window sunshades, and an automatic boot lid. The car also has a row of switches that remain hidden until illuminated, designed to minimise driver distraction.
Safety And Practicality
On the safety front, the ES is equipped with 10 airbags and a comprehensive camera system. Cabin space has improved over the previous model, and the interior now feels more futuristic.
However, unlike rivals such as the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class, the ES does not come in a long-wheelbase (LWB) version.
Pricing And Positioning
Despite being an import, the electric Lexus ES has been priced in line with its internal combustion engine (ICE) rivals that are locally assembled, making it a competitive offering in the luxury sedan segment.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What are the available powertrain options for the new Lexus ES in India?
What is the range and performance of the electric Lexus ES 500e?
The ES 500e has a 74.68kWh battery offering a 580 km range. It features all-wheel-drive with twin motors producing 343 bhp and 438 Nm of torque.
What are some of the key interior features of the new Lexus ES?
The ES boasts a 14-inch touchscreen, digital rear-view mirror, panoramic glass roof, and enhanced ambient LED lighting. It also includes three-zone climate control and a HUD.
How does the new Lexus ES compare to its rivals in terms of size and availability?
The ES has increased ground clearance for Indian roads. However, unlike some rivals, it does not offer a long-wheelbase version.