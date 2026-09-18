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English NewsAuto900bhp, Fast Laps And Off-Roading: Inside Lamborghini Esperienza Corsa

900bhp, Fast Laps And Off-Roading: Inside Lamborghini Esperienza Corsa

Lamborghini Esperienza Corsa: The Temerario takes on the Buddh International Circuit while the Urus SE proves its off-road credentials in an unusual 4x4 adventure.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 18 Sep 2026 01:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lamborghini hosted its first Esperienza Corsa event at Buddh Circuit.
  • Temerario supercar showcased 900bhp performance and track handling.
  • Urus SE SUV demonstrated surprising off-road capabilities on course.

Lamborghini recently conducted its first ever Esperienza Corsa event where customers can experience the Temerario at the Buddh International Circuit. There was also a 4x4 experience section with the Lamborghini Urus SE.

Lamborghini has an electrified line-up these days with its High-Performance Electrified Vehicle including the powerful duo of the Temerario supercar and the Urus SE. Here the Temerario was driven on the track and each setting was explored along with acceleration, braking and handling at a secure place. None other than the BIC and we were part of the fun too.


900bhp, Fast Laps And Off-Roading: Inside Lamborghini Esperienza Corsa

Temerario Brings Over 900bhp To The Track

The Temerario has a combined horsepower of over 900bhp and that is very quick indeed including its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine only developing 800 bhp. 0-100 km/h is just 2.7 seconds which is insanely quick while the exhaust note when the V8 kicks in is loud as well.

Also Read : Mahindra Thar Facelift: 3-Door SUV To Get Roxx-Like Design, More Features

Being hybrid has not tempered with the soul of Lamborghini while only enhancing the speed. There were fast laps and the thrill of speed is indeed addictive with this fast missile taking only a few seconds to reach triple digit speeds.


900bhp, Fast Laps And Off-Roading: Inside Lamborghini Esperienza Corsa

The Temerario being AWD means you can use all that power but it is also fun when you want it but within a safety net. Being a supercar, the Temerario is sharp and has quick reflexes while the speed is something that can be experienced only on a track where you can realistically reach near its top-speed.


900bhp, Fast Laps And Off-Roading: Inside Lamborghini Esperienza Corsa

Lamborghini Urus SE Takes On The Off-Road

There was also a dedicated 4x4 experience section-yes, in a Lamborghini! Despite the thought of taking a Rs 5 crore Urus SE off-road, we banished our fears and were surprised how capable it is.


900bhp, Fast Laps And Off-Roading: Inside Lamborghini Esperienza Corsa

There are three dedicated off-road modes and the ground clearance plus the capability is something which owners probably wont ever get near at but whatever the surface, the 789bhp Urus completely dominated it.

All in all, it was a fun experience with two very fast Lamborghinis!

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the recent Lamborghini event?

Lamborghini held its first-ever Esperienza Corsa event at the Buddh International Circuit. Customers got to experience the Temerario supercar on track and the Urus SE in a 4x4 section.

How powerful is the Lamborghini Temerario?

The Lamborghini Temerario boasts over 900bhp combined horsepower, with its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine alone developing 800 bhp. It accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 2.7 seconds.

Can the Lamborghini Urus SE handle off-road conditions?

Yes, the Lamborghini Urus SE is very capable off-road. It features three dedicated off-road modes, good ground clearance, and 789bhp, allowing it to dominate various terrains.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 18 Sep 2026 01:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lamborghini Lamborghini Esperienza Corsa Temerario
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