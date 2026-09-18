'Attacked By Dogs': How Delhi Teen's Gangrape-Murder Came To Light After Body Found In Field

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi girl, 16, gang-raped, murdered; body found Sunday.

Four teenagers, including three minors, arrested in connection.

Victim reportedly met an accused friend before the crime.

Police suspect murder occurred before the body was dumped.

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by four teenagers, including three minors, in Delhi, with the case coming to light on Sunday after her body was found in a field in outer Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar.

Police said on Thursday that the accused allegedly dumped the girl's body in a field near Kushak Road. Investigators told Hindustan Times that the crime appeared to have taken place on Friday, but was discovered two days later when locals spotted the body being attacked by dogs and other animals.

All four accused are in custody, police said. They include a 19-year-old man and three minors, who were apprehended following an overnight search operation.

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How The Delhi Gangrape-Murder Case Came To Light

According to investigators, one of the accused, a 17-year-old boy, appeared to be the victim's “friend” and she had gone to meet him. The other three accused were friends of the 17-year-old, police said.

Police received information on Sunday morning about a body lying in a field near Kushak Road in Swaroop Nagar. The victim could not initially be identified, prompting investigation teams to establish her identity and trace her family.

Police said the body had suffered severe decomposition and injuries, making identification difficult. A medical examination later confirmed rape, while investigators also found multiple wounds on the victim's body.

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Four Accused In Custody

Based on the family's statement and post-mortem findings, police registered a case of murder, rape and causing disappearance of evidence.

Investigators said the girl had suffered multiple stab wounds. Police suspect that she was murdered before her body was dumped in the field, where it was subsequently attacked by animals.

The four accused, including the three minors, were taken into custody after police launched an overnight search operation. Further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and the circumstances leading to the girl's death.