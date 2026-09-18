She was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by four teenagers, including three minors, in Delhi. Her body was discovered in a field in Swaroop Nagar.
'Attacked By Dogs': How Delhi Teen's Gangrape-Murder Came To Light After Body Found In Field
Police said her body was dumped in a field near Kushak Road in Swaroop Nagar, where it was found by locals on Sunday, two days after the suspected crime.
- Delhi girl, 16, gang-raped, murdered; body found Sunday.
- Four teenagers, including three minors, arrested in connection.
- Victim reportedly met an accused friend before the crime.
- Police suspect murder occurred before the body was dumped.
A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by four teenagers, including three minors, in Delhi, with the case coming to light on Sunday after her body was found in a field in outer Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar.
Police said on Thursday that the accused allegedly dumped the girl's body in a field near Kushak Road. Investigators told Hindustan Times that the crime appeared to have taken place on Friday, but was discovered two days later when locals spotted the body being attacked by dogs and other animals.
All four accused are in custody, police said. They include a 19-year-old man and three minors, who were apprehended following an overnight search operation.
ALSO READ | Minor Girl Gang-Raped And Murdered In Delhi, 3 Juveniles Among 4 Held
How The Delhi Gangrape-Murder Case Came To Light
According to investigators, one of the accused, a 17-year-old boy, appeared to be the victim's “friend” and she had gone to meet him. The other three accused were friends of the 17-year-old, police said.
Police received information on Sunday morning about a body lying in a field near Kushak Road in Swaroop Nagar. The victim could not initially be identified, prompting investigation teams to establish her identity and trace her family.
Police said the body had suffered severe decomposition and injuries, making identification difficult. A medical examination later confirmed rape, while investigators also found multiple wounds on the victim's body.
ALSO READ | IIT Graduate, Bank Manager Among 6 Held In Rs 1.12 Crore 'Digital Arrest' Fraud
Four Accused In Custody
Based on the family's statement and post-mortem findings, police registered a case of murder, rape and causing disappearance of evidence.
Investigators said the girl had suffered multiple stab wounds. Police suspect that she was murdered before her body was dumped in the field, where it was subsequently attacked by animals.
The four accused, including the three minors, were taken into custody after police launched an overnight search operation. Further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and the circumstances leading to the girl's death.
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to the 16-year-old girl?
Who are the accused in this case?
Four teenagers are in custody, including a 19-year-old man and three minors. They were apprehended following an overnight search operation.
When and where was the victim's body found?
Her body was found on Sunday in a field near Kushak Road in outer Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar. It was discovered by locals who saw it being attacked by animals.
How was the victim connected to the accused?
One of the accused, a 17-year-old boy, was reportedly the victim's 'friend,' and she had gone to meet him. The other three accused were his friends.
What charges have been filed?
Based on family statements and post-mortem findings, police registered a case of murder, rape, and causing disappearance of evidence. Investigation is ongoing.