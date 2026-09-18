Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP leader Bittu's convoy attacked near Batala, Punjab.

Bittu alleged AAP workers threw eggs, attempted attack.

He demanded police action, citing anti-drug march opposition.

Bittu's allegations against AAP remain unverified.

BJP leader and former Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu alleged that Aam Aadmi Party workers attacked his convoy near Batala in Punjab while he was travelling to join the BJP's drug-free Punjab yatra in Pathankot.

According to Bittu's account, eggs and tomatoes were thrown at his convoy outside Ghaseetpur village. He then entered a house in the village and made two of the alleged attackers sit with him.

Bittu accused AAP workers of attacking him and attempting to kill him, and demanded that the police register a case and take action against those involved.

Bittu Alleges AAP Role In Attack

During a conversation inside the house, Bittu alleged that the attackers were associated with the AAP.

“Eggs and tomatoes were thrown at me and several people also held me,” he said, according to the account shared during the incident.

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Bittu said he would not leave the spot until the SSP registered a case and took action against those he had accused.

He also alleged that the AAP did not want the BJP's anti-drug march to take place in Punjab.

“We were to begin an anti-drug march from Pathankot, but Aam Aadmi Party does not want any such march to take place to end drugs from Punjab,” Bittu said.

Claims More Than 100 People Targeted Convoy

Bittu said he was travelling to attend the BJP's drug-free Punjab yatra, which was scheduled to join the rally in Pathankot being held under the leadership of BJP national president Nitin Naveen.

He alleged that more than 100 AAP workers attempted to attack his convoy while he was on the way.

The BJP leader also levelled allegations against senior police officers present at the spot and the Punjab Police, claiming they were in collusion with AAP workers.

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Bittu Goes Live On Instagram

Bittu shared his account of the incident through a live broadcast on Instagram.

During the livestream, he claimed to have caught some people whom he alleged were AAP workers. He also said he had anticipated that BJP workers participating in the drug-free Punjab yatra could face such attacks.

The allegations made by Bittu regarding the involvement of AAP workers and alleged police collusion were not independently established in the information available.