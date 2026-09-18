Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dispute follows significant rebellion, division within party.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress on Friday has submitted its choices of new names and election symbols to the Election Commission after the poll panel temporarily barred the party's rival factions from using the All India Trinamool Congress name and its ‘Flowers and Grass’ symbol in the upcoming West Bengal bypolls.

The party emailed its preferred options to the EC at 11:36 pm on Thursday, submitting them “under strongest protest”, PTI reported, citing sources.

The Commission's interim order applies to the October 6 bypolls in the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly segments. The decision has drawn opposing reactions from the two TMC camps, with the Mamata faction rejecting the order and the rebel Ritabrata Banerjee-led bloc agreeing to the temporary arrangement.

What TMC Said

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, a loyalist of Mamata Banerjee, said the party did not accept the EC's order and questioned its legal basis.

“This order is contrary to law. We are not accepting it as there are so many legal infirmities. Facts have not been placed in the order. But at times you have to accept things which may not be in adherence to norms, rules and law for a temporary period,” he said.

The rebel camp, however, said it would comply with the interim arrangement.

TMC MLA Akhruzzaman Ansari, a leader of the Ritabrata Banerjee-led faction, said the group accepted the EC's order and expressed confidence that the final decision would restore the party's original name and symbol.

Why EC Barred TMC Name, Symbol

The Election Commission said it had found two rival groups claiming to be the All India Trinamool Congress, making a determination under Paragraph 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968 necessary.

Pending its final decision, neither faction can use the ‘All India Trinamool Congress’ name or the reserved ‘Flowers and Grass’ symbol in the Nandigram and Rejinagar bypolls.

The poll panel had asked both groups to submit three names in order of preference along with symbols from its list of free symbols. The proposed names can retain a reference to their parent party.

The EC said the interim arrangement was specifically for the upcoming bypolls and would remain in force until the dispute is finally determined under Paragraph 15 of the Symbols Order.

BJP Targets TMC Over EC Order

The BJP sought to use the development to attack the TMC, with state spokesperson Debjit Sarkar saying the party deserved the setback.

“It is people's curse that has hit TMC. The kind of torture that they had unleashed in the last 15 years on West Bengal and its people; this is the befitting reply. This is what they deserved,” Sarkar said.

‘Flowers And Grass’ Symbol And TMC's History

The TMC was founded by Mamata Banerjee on January 1, 1998, after she broke away from the Congress.

Banerjee had personally sketched the party's symbol, which was intended to represent its grassroots political identity. Party leaders have also said the twin blooms represented social harmony and secularism.

The symbol went on to become closely associated with the TMC's political identity over the party's 28-year history.

The EC's interim order means the symbol will not be available to either faction in the October 6 bypolls.

TMC Rebellion And Party Split

The dispute over the party's identity follows a rebellion that began in the TMC legislature party after its defeat in the Assembly polls in May and later spread to Parliament.

In June, 58 rebel MLAs elected expelled leader Ritabrata Banerjee as Leader of the Opposition instead of the Mamata camp's nominee, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay. The move was recognised by the Assembly Speaker and marked the first split in the party's 28-year history.

Five days later, the revolt reached Parliament, with 20 Lok Sabha MPs led by senior leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar joining the little-known NCPI and writing to Speaker Om Birla in support of the BJP-led NDA as a “separate bloc”.

The developments deepened the division within the TMC's parliamentary ranks and eventually led to the dispute over the party's name and election symbol being taken before the Election Commission.

(With inputs from PTI)