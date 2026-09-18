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English NewsNewsIndiaPassport Rules Changed: Children Under 15 To Get 5-Year Validity Or Until Age 18

Passport Rules Changed: Children Under 15 To Get 5-Year Validity Or Until Age 18

Under the Passports (Amendment) Rules, 2026, ordinary passports issued to children in this age group will now be valid for five years from the date of issue or until the child turns 18, whichever is earlier.

Written By : Varun Bhasin |  Updated at : 18 Sep 2026 08:43 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ministry changed child passport validity under new rules.
  • Under-15 passports valid five years or until 18th birthday.
  • Validity automatically ends at age 18, even if sooner.
  • Passport application fees also revised under the new amendments.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has changed passport rules for children under 15, with ordinary passports issued to them now valid for five years or until they turn 18, whichever comes earlier.

The change was notified through the Passports (Amendment) Rules, 2026, published in the Gazette of India on September 17. The amended rules modify the Passports Rules, 1980.

Under the revised Rule 12(1A), a 36-page ordinary passport issued to a child below 15 years of age will remain valid for five years from the date of issue or until the child attains 18 years of age, whichever occurs first.

New Passport Validity Rules For Children

This means a child's passport will not automatically remain valid for the full five years if the child turns 18 before that period ends. In such a case, the passport's validity will end when the holder turns 18.

For example, if a passport is issued shortly before a child turns 15, its validity can extend for five years, but it will cease to be valid once the child reaches 18. The amended provision therefore sets two limits on validity: five years from issuance or the child's 18th birthday, whichever comes first.

The amended rules also specify that children covered by the provision will be issued a standard ordinary passport containing 36 pages.

Passport Application Fee Rules Also Revised

The Ministry has also amended Rule 8, which deals with passport application fees. Under the revised provision, the fee payable for each category of application will be as specified in Schedule IV of the rules.

The notification is dated September 15, 2026, and the amended rules came into force from the date they were published in the Official Gazette.

The notification also noted that the Passports Rules, 1980, were originally issued through notification G.S.R. 691(E) dated December 11, 1980. They were last amended through Notification G.S.R. 156(E) dated June 20, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new passport validity rule for children under 15?

Ordinary passports issued to children under 15 are now valid for five years or until they turn 18, whichever occurs first.

Who implemented these new passport rules and when did they take effect?

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) implemented these changes via the Passports (Amendment) Rules, 2026. They became effective from September 17, 2026, when published in the Official Gazette.

What type of passport will children under 15 receive under the new rules?

Children covered by these provisions will be issued a standard ordinary passport. This passport will contain 36 pages.

Are there any changes to passport application fees?

Yes, Rule 8 concerning passport application fees has also been amended. The fee payable for each category will now be as specified in Schedule IV of the rules.

About the author Varun Bhasin

Varun Bhasin is a Principal Correspondent with ABP News and has been working in journalism for the past nine years. He covers stories related to airlines, railways and road transport. Prior to this, he has worked with several media organisations. Varun has also been involved in producing documentary films focused on issues and developments in the news sector. He completed his education at MBM University, Jodhpur. He can be contacted via email at varunb@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Sep 2026 08:43 AM (IST)
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MEA Passport Rules
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