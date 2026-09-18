HTT-40 Trainer Aircraft: India Set To Hand Over First Indigenous Trainer To Air Force

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India receives first indigenous HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft.

HAL also delivered Tejas trainer jets, civilian Dhruv-NG.

HTT-40 replaces foreign trainers, boosting indigenous pilot training.

India is set to strengthen its indigenous defence manufacturing push with the formal handover of the country’s first domestically built basic trainer aircraft, the HTT-40, to the Indian Air Force on Friday. The aircraft, developed by state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), will be handed over to the Air Force Chief at a ceremony in Bengaluru in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The event will also feature the delivery of LCA-Tejas trainer aircraft and the Dhruv-NG, a civilian version of the ALH-Dhruv helicopter, highlighting HAL’s expanding portfolio across military and civil aviation.

HTT-40 For Pilot Training

The HTT-40 has been developed to meet the Indian Air Force’s basic training requirements for fighter pilots. The aircraft is capable of flying during both day and night and has been designed for activities including formation flying and aerobatic manoeuvres.

Indian military pilots have traditionally relied on foreign-origin platforms such as the Swiss-made Pilatus trainer and the Hawk for their initial training requirements. The Hawk is also used by the Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran aerobatic display team.

The induction of the HTT-40 is expected to provide an indigenous platform within this training pipeline.

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70 Aircraft On Order

According to the specifications provided by HAL, the HTT-40 has a maximum take-off weight of 2,960 kg. The aircraft is 10.06 metres long, has an 11-metre wingspan and stands 3.5 metres tall.

The trainer can operate at altitudes of nearly 6,000 metres and has a reported top speed of 300 knots. It can remain airborne for approximately three hours.

The Indian Air Force has ordered 70 HTT-40 aircraft. The first four aircraft from the order are scheduled to be handed over during Friday’s ceremony.

Tejas Trainers, Dhruv-NG

The Bengaluru event will also see HAL hand over two trainer variants of the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas. The delivery will mark the completion of HAL’s commitment under an existing contract covering 38 Tejas aircraft for the Indian Air Force.

The twin-seat Tejas trainers are intended to support pilot training for the upgraded LCA Mark-1A. HAL is separately developing 29 twin-seat aircraft as part of the wider 180-aircraft Mark-1A programme.

The ceremony will also mark the transfer of the Dhruv-NG to Pawan Hans, as HAL expands into the civilian aviation segment. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu are scheduled to be present for the occasion.

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Dhruv-NG Eyes Civil Role

The Dhruv-NG is a next-generation civilian adaptation of the military ALH-Dhruv helicopter. The aircraft can carry 10 to 11 passengers in addition to its two-member cockpit crew.

Designed to operate across challenging environments, including mountainous areas and over water, the helicopter has an endurance of around four hours.

The simultaneous delivery of the HTT-40, Tejas trainer aircraft and Dhruv-NG underlines HAL’s efforts to expand indigenous aircraft production across both defence and civilian aviation requirements.