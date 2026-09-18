DUSU Polls: NSUI Presidential Candidate Alleges Family Members Detained As Voting Underway

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NSUI presidential candidate alleged police detained his family and associate.

ABVP and NSUI focused on student welfare, hostels, and metro concessions.

NSUI emphasized hostel expansion, linking it to a recent collapse tragedy.

Students also raised concerns about EVM use and NOTA option.

NSUI candidate for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president's post, Vijay Shankar Meena, on Friday alleged that members of his family had been detained by the police administration after polling began, while claiming that an associate was also taken into custody outside the college.

Meena said around two hours after polling began that he was not only contesting against the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), but also against the RSS and the BJP.

He also claimed that his account had been suspended and alleged that police had "picked up" his family members. Meena further claimed that one of his associates, whom he referred to as his brother, was detained outside the college.

Further details and an official response from the police are awaited.

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ABVP, NSUI Campaigns Focus On Student Issues

As voting for the DUSU polls began on Friday, student leaders from the ABVP and NSUI highlighted issues including hostel facilities, Metro concessions, student welfare and campus elections.

ABVP vice-president candidate Ishu Maurya said the student body was aware of the issues faced by students and expressed confidence in the organisation's performance.

Maurya said the ABVP had worked among students for their welfare and had been engaging with them from the beginning. He also claimed that Gen-Z could no longer be misled and expressed confidence that the ABVP would win all four DUSU posts.

NSUI vice-president candidate Vir Chatrath said his organisation's campaign had focused on student concerns. He said the NSUI had sought students' views through a pre-election campaign and used their responses to prepare its manifesto.

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Hostel Facilities Key NSUI Demand

Chatrath said expanding hostel facilities was the most important issue in the NSUI manifesto. He linked the demand to the recent collapse of a paying guest accommodation in south Delhi's Satya Niketan, in which seven people were killed.

Chatrath said one of his close associates was among those injured in the incident and was treated at the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

He said the availability of hostel facilities could have prevented the loss of lives in the incident and added that the NSUI would work towards expanding hostel facilities and addressing other student-related demands.

Chatrath also raised the issue of Metro concessions, alleging that the ABVP had not fulfilled a promise made in its previous manifesto.

He expressed confidence in the NSUI's prospects in the election.

At Campus Law Centre-II, some students also raised questions about the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the availability of a NOTA option in the student union elections.