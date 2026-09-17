Mahindra Thar Facelift: 3-Door SUV To Get Roxx-Like Design, More Features

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mahindra prepares a comprehensive facelift for the Thar 3-door.

Styling and cabin updates draw inspiration from Thar Roxx.

Existing engine lineup and 4x4 capability are expected to continue.

Extensive changes will likely result in a higher price.

Mahindra is preparing a facelift for the Thar 3-door, with the updated SUV expected to receive a more comprehensive set of changes than the earlier update.

The biggest change is likely to be at the front, where the new Thar 3-door could get styling inspired by the larger Thar Roxx. The SUV is expected to feature a tweaked grille, new alloy wheels and revised tail-lamp treatment.

The changes are aimed at giving the three-door Thar a fresher look as the Roxx has gained popularity in the lifestyle SUV segment.

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Thar 3-Door Could Get Roxx-Inspired Cabin Updates

The cabin is also expected to receive several changes. Mahindra could revise the centre console and introduce additional features borrowed from the Thar Roxx.

The updated Thar 3-door is expected to focus more on comfort and practicality, with a revised features list potentially playing an important role in attracting buyers.

Although Mahindra had updated the three-door Thar previously, the upcoming facelift is expected to bring more extensive changes across the SUV.



Engines And 4x4 Capability Likely To Continue

The Thar 3-door is expected to retain its existing engine lineup, comprising two diesel engines and one petrol engine. Four-wheel drive is also expected to remain part of the package.

The changes are likely to focus primarily on the design, cabin and feature list rather than the core off-road hardware. The SUV is still expected to retain its positioning as a hardcore off-roader while gaining more lifestyle-oriented features.

The facelift could also get lighter steering, similar to the setup offered on the Thar Roxx.

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Price Increase Expected

With the additional features and cosmetic changes, the updated Thar 3-door is expected to command a higher price than the current model.

Mahindra is yet to launch the facelift, but the updated three-door Thar is expected to arrive soon. More details about its features, variants and pricing are likely to emerge closer to the launch.