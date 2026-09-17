The facelift is expected to bring more comprehensive changes, including front styling inspired by the Thar Roxx, a tweaked grille, new alloy wheels, and revised tail-lamps.
Mahindra Thar Facelift: 3-Door SUV To Get Roxx-Like Design, More Features
The facelift could bring a revised grille, new alloy wheels and updated tail-lamps, along with changes to the cabin and centre console.
- Mahindra prepares a comprehensive facelift for the Thar 3-door.
- Styling and cabin updates draw inspiration from Thar Roxx.
- Existing engine lineup and 4x4 capability are expected to continue.
- Extensive changes will likely result in a higher price.
Mahindra is preparing a facelift for the Thar 3-door, with the updated SUV expected to receive a more comprehensive set of changes than the earlier update.
The biggest change is likely to be at the front, where the new Thar 3-door could get styling inspired by the larger Thar Roxx. The SUV is expected to feature a tweaked grille, new alloy wheels and revised tail-lamp treatment.
The changes are aimed at giving the three-door Thar a fresher look as the Roxx has gained popularity in the lifestyle SUV segment.
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Thar 3-Door Could Get Roxx-Inspired Cabin Updates
The cabin is also expected to receive several changes. Mahindra could revise the centre console and introduce additional features borrowed from the Thar Roxx.
The updated Thar 3-door is expected to focus more on comfort and practicality, with a revised features list potentially playing an important role in attracting buyers.
Although Mahindra had updated the three-door Thar previously, the upcoming facelift is expected to bring more extensive changes across the SUV.
Engines And 4x4 Capability Likely To Continue
The Thar 3-door is expected to retain its existing engine lineup, comprising two diesel engines and one petrol engine. Four-wheel drive is also expected to remain part of the package.
The changes are likely to focus primarily on the design, cabin and feature list rather than the core off-road hardware. The SUV is still expected to retain its positioning as a hardcore off-roader while gaining more lifestyle-oriented features.
The facelift could also get lighter steering, similar to the setup offered on the Thar Roxx.
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Price Increase Expected
With the additional features and cosmetic changes, the updated Thar 3-door is expected to command a higher price than the current model.
Mahindra is yet to launch the facelift, but the updated three-door Thar is expected to arrive soon. More details about its features, variants and pricing are likely to emerge closer to the launch.
Frequently Asked Questions
What major changes are expected in the upcoming Mahindra Thar 3-door facelift?
Will the interior of the Thar 3-door also be updated?
Yes, the cabin is expected to receive a revised centre console and additional features borrowed from the Thar Roxx, focusing on comfort and practicality.
Will the engine or 4x4 capability of the Thar 3-door change?
The Thar 3-door is expected to retain its existing engine lineup and four-wheel drive capability. Changes will primarily focus on design, cabin, and feature list.
Is a price increase anticipated for the updated Thar 3-door?
Yes, with the additional features and cosmetic changes, the updated Thar 3-door is expected to command a higher price than the current model.