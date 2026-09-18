Delhi: School In Mayur Vihar Gets Bomb Threat Call, Security Search Underway

New Delhi: The Balram Public School in Mayur Vihar Phase 1 received a bomb threat call on Friday morning, triggering a security response, the Delhi Fire Service said.

According to Delhi Fire Service officials, the call reporting the bomb threat was received at around 8:40 am, following which police and emergency response teams were alerted.

Security checks are currently underway at the school premises. Further details are awaited.

Several Delhi Schools Received Threats Earlier This Week

Earlier this week, several schools in Delhi, including The British School, Sardar Patel School, Springdales School and Air Force Bal Bharati School, reportedly received bomb threats.

Delhi Police teams reached the schools to investigate the matter. Further details are awaited.

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