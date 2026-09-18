India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEducationDelhi: School In Mayur Vihar Gets Bomb Threat Call, Security Search Underway

Delhi: School In Mayur Vihar Gets Bomb Threat Call, Security Search Underway

Balram Public School in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar received a bomb threat call at 8:40 am. Police and emergency teams are searching the school.

Written By : Balram Pandey |  Updated at : 18 Sep 2026 12:50 PM (IST)

New Delhi: The Balram Public School in Mayur Vihar Phase 1 received a bomb threat call on Friday morning, triggering a security response, the Delhi Fire Service said.

According to Delhi Fire Service officials, the call reporting the bomb threat was received at around 8:40 am, following which police and emergency response teams were alerted.

Security checks are currently underway at the school premises. Further details are awaited.

Several Delhi Schools Received Threats Earlier This Week

Earlier this week, several schools in Delhi, including The British School, Sardar Patel School, Springdales School and Air Force Bal Bharati School, reportedly received bomb threats.

Delhi Police teams reached the schools to investigate the matter. Further details are awaited.

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Published at : 18 Sep 2026 12:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News School Bomb Threat ABP Live Delhi School Bomb Threat Mayur Vihar School Bomb Threat
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
Education Minister Pralhad Joshi Launches 6-Month Certificate Course In Primary Teacher Education
Education Minister Pralhad Joshi Launches 6-Month Certificate Course In Primary Teacher Education
Education
SC Directs Tamil Nadu To Identify Land For Navodaya Schools Within 3 Months
SC Directs Tamil Nadu To Identify Land For Navodaya Schools Within 3 Months
Education
DUSU Elections 2026: Voting Begins Today, Over 1.5 Lakh Delhi University Students To Vote
DUSU Elections 2026: Voting Begins Today, Over 1.5 Lakh Delhi University Students To Vote
Education
CBSE Launches Month-Long Academic Support Programme For Class 10, 12 Students In Ladakh
CBSE Launches Month-Long Academic Support Programme For Class 10, 12 Students In Ladakh
Advertisement

Videos

UP Election 2027: Vinod Tawde’s Gorakhpur Meet Focuses on BJP’s Weak Seats and Ground-Level Strategy
TMC Crisis: Election Commission Freezes Party Name and Symbol, Both Factions Submit New Options
India Economy Update: Moody’s Lifts FY27 Growth Outlook to 7% Amid Global Uncertainty
Bhopal Breaking: Woman Biker Abda Harassed on Road, Video Surfaces as Police Action Draws Questions
Weather Alert: September Snow Covers Himalayan Heights as Cold Sweeps Across North India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget