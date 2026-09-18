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English NewsAutoJSW Motors’ Biggest Surprise? Chery iCaur V23 Spotted Testing In India

JSW Motors’ Biggest Surprise? Chery iCaur V23 Spotted Testing In India

Chery iCaur V23 spotted testing in India: JSW Motors’ upcoming electric SUV packs a tough, boxy design, dual-motor AWD and up to 450km range.A;lso

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 18 Sep 2026 01:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • JSW Motors prepares iCaur V23 electric off-roader for India.
  • V23 features dual motors, AWD, and 450km range.
  • It targets premium EV segment, launching next year.

While the Jetour T2 would be their first car, JSW Motors has a long line-up of new offerings also in the bag after the launch of that car. It includes more products from the Chery portfolio including the iCaur V23.

Being spotted testing in India, this will rival the Mahindra Thar and the 4x4s with its tough looks but this is an EV of course. The top-end battery pack will come with AWD and speaking of which, the V23 will most likely come with either 59.93kWh or an 81.76kWh battery pack while the range will top out at 450 km.


JSW Motors’ Biggest Surprise? Chery iCaur V23 Spotted Testing In India

iCaur V23 Design and Features

With a dual motor set-up, the V23 will be a serious off-road rival with on-road credentials as well. The car has circular LED headlamps and a square shaped boxy look which is seen with most off-road biased cars. It looks tough and boxy despite being compact.

Another interesting design element is the tailgate mounted box to store the charging cable. Inside, it looks premium but has chunky buttons while the main highlight is the 15.6 inch touchscreen.

The car will come with 5 seats and for the Indian markets it could come with extra features to make it compete better with the Roxx and other cars here. Hence, expect a panoramic sunroof amongst other upgrades.


JSW Motors’ Biggest Surprise? Chery iCaur V23 Spotted Testing In India

Also Read : 900bhp, Fast Laps And Off-Roading: Inside Lamborghini Esperienza Corsa

JSW Motors’ Premium EV Strategy

The V23 would be the second model after the Jetour T2 premium plug-in hybrid SUV. JSW Motors will bring premium electrified cars and won't have any petrol or diesel cars being mostly EVs, hybrids and plug-in hybrid cars.

The V23 could be the major volume player and would be a key model for JSW Motors in expanding its presence. Expect a launch by next year starting being the second one while entering into a crowded segment of premium EVs with dual motors like the Sierra AWD along with traditional rivals like the Roxx as well.

Frequently Asked Questions

What type of vehicle is the iCaur V23?

The iCaur V23 is an electric vehicle (EV) from JSW Motors, designed with tough, boxy looks to rival traditional 4x4s like the Mahindra Thar. It will feature a dual motor setup for off-road capability.

What are the expected battery and range specifications for the iCaur V23?

The iCaur V23 will likely come with either a 59.93kWh or an 81.76kWh battery pack. Its top-end range is expected to be 450 km, with AWD available.

What is JSW Motors' overall strategy for the Indian market?

JSW Motors plans to offer premium electrified cars, focusing on EVs, hybrids, and plug-in hybrids. They will not sell petrol or diesel vehicles in India.

What are some notable design and interior features of the iCaur V23?

It features circular LED headlamps, a boxy design, and a tailgate-mounted box for the charging cable. Inside, it has a premium look with chunky buttons and a 15.6-inch touchscreen.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 18 Sep 2026 01:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
JSW JSW Motors Chery ICaur JSW Motors Chery ICaur
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