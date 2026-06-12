India-UK FTA Windfall? McLaren Cars May Become Up To 38% Cheaper

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom McLaren anticipates significant price reductions from India-UK FTA.

Flagship 750S, GTS models could see multi-crore reductions.

Artura hybrid excluded; India-UK agreement not yet implemented.

British supercar manufacturer McLaren Automotive is set to reduce prices across its India portfolio by close to 38 per cent, according to people aware of the company's plans. If implemented, the move would make McLaren the first supercar brand to pass on anticipated benefits from the India-UK Free Trade Agreement, following similar action by Jaguar Land Rover.

The proposed revisions would significantly lower prices of the brand's flagship models, with reductions ranging from Rs 2.32 crore to Rs 3.32 crore, Auto Car India reported.

McLaren Models Set For Major Price Cuts

Under the revised pricing structure, the McLaren 750S Coupe would see its price fall to Rs 4.94 crore from approximately Rs 7.94 crore, a reduction of Rs 3 crore.

The McLaren 750S Spider is expected to be priced at Rs 5.46 crore, down from Rs 8.78 crore, marking a reduction of Rs 3.32 crore.

Meanwhile, the McLaren GTS grand tourer could see its price drop from Rs 6.15 crore to Rs 3.83 crore, a decline of Rs 2.32 crore.

McLaren has not publicly confirmed the figures.

Artura Excluded From Price Revision

The McLaren Artura will not be part of the proposed revision. As a hybrid model, it does not qualify for the lower duty benefits available under the trade agreement during the first five years.

India-UK FTA Driving Expected Duty Relief

The anticipated reduction stems from the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, which is expected to reduce customs duties on British petrol cars above 3,000cc and diesel vehicles above 2,500cc from 110 per cent to 30 per cent in the first year. The duty is scheduled to decline further to 10 per cent by the fifth year, subject to annual import quotas.

Both the 750S and GTS are powered by 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engines, making them eligible under this category.

Follows Jaguar Land Rover's Price Revision

McLaren's planned move comes after Jaguar Land Rover revised prices on May 5 in anticipation of the same agreement.

JLR reduced the price of the Range Rover SV by Rs 75 lakh to Rs 3.5 crore and cut the price of the Range Rover Sport SV by Rs 40 lakh to Rs 2.35 crore. Those revisions amounted to around 15-18 per cent, while McLaren's proposed cuts are estimated at roughly 38 per cent.

Agreement Yet To Take Effect

Although the trade agreement was signed on July 24, 2025, it has not yet come into force. An April 2026 implementation target has been delayed as Indian and British officials continue discussions on issues including steel safeguards.

The duty reductions will only become effective after both countries exchange ratification notifications. Until then, any price revisions by manufacturers are being made in anticipation of the agreement's eventual implementation.

Other British Luxury Brands Yet To Announce Plans

McLaren entered India in 2021 and opened its first showroom in Mumbai in late 2022 through importer Infinity Cars. Its India lineup currently includes the 750S Coupe, 750S Spider, Artura and GTS. The company had delivered around 50 vehicles in the country by early 2025.

Other British luxury and performance brands eligible for similar duty benefits include Bentley Motors, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Aston Martin and Lotus Cars. None of these companies has announced price reductions so far.

For India's luxury automobile market, the agreement represents the country's first tariff concession on cars under a trade pact.