Hyundai Venue Bharat NCAP Rating: What Safety Features Are In The Base Variant?

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Safety ratings have become a key factor in car buying decisions, with more vehicles now achieving full 5-star rating which shows vehicle safety is now improved.

The new Venue for example has a 5 star crash safety rating from Bharat NCAP but while the structure is safe, what features in terms of safety do you get in the base variant? Let us take a look.

Base Variant Packs Essential Safety Features

The base variant of the Venue in its new generation form ISOFIX, ABS with EBD, 3 point seatbelts with reminders, 6 airbags, rear parking sensors, a tyre-pressure monitoring system, hill start assist and more.

The presence of 6 airbags as standard greatly helps matters here and safety wise, the new Venue is pretty well equipped but what about the higher variants?





Higher Variants Add Advanced Tech

If we look at that, the new Venue in terms of safety has a 360 degree camera, autohold and importantly ADAS.



Compared to the earlier generation Venue, the new one has a generation Level 2 ADAS. For ADAS, you need to get the top variant HX10 but compared to a few years back, the base variants are now safer and get more features than before especially with 6 airbags and other basic safety features being offered.



The Venue is now the second Hyundai to get a 5 star safety rating from BNCAP.