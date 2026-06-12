Bigger, Bolder, More Premium: Leaked New Hyundai i20 Is A Crossover In All But Name

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HomeAutoNo Longer Just A Hatchback: The New Hyundai i20 Adopts An SUV-Inspired Stance And Premium Interior

No Longer Just A Hatchback: The New Hyundai i20 Adopts An SUV-Inspired Stance And Premium Interior

The new i20 is visibly taller, more angular, and dressed in thick body cladding, details that set it apart from its current, more conventional form.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 12:52 PM (IST)
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  • New i20 expected with turbo petrol and mild hybrid options.

Hyundai's next-generation i20 has surfaced online before its official reveal, and the images tell a striking story; this is no longer just a hatchback. Leaked photographs circulating on social media reveal a car that has undergone one of the most dramatic transformations in the model's history, adopting a crossover-inspired design language that feels unmistakably modern.

The new i20 is visibly taller, more angular, and dressed in thick body cladding, details that set it apart from its current, more conventional form. Hyundai appears to have drawn directly from the same design playbook that shaped its larger SUV lineup, giving the i20 a look that punches well above its segment.

What makes the transformation even more significant is not just the styling. The new i20 looks bigger overall, reflecting a clear response to the global market's appetite for SUV-adjacent vehicles, a demand that has been reshaping the small car segment for years.

A Cabin Reborn

Step inside, and the interior tells a similar story of ambition. The new i20 features a sweeping panoramic display that merges the digital instrument cluster and the central touchscreen into one seamless unit, a setup increasingly common in premium vehicles but rare in this segment.

The cabin materials have been upgraded noticeably, and the overall layout feels cleaner and more considered. The new Hyundai steering wheel also makes an appearance, extending the brand's design consistency from its flagship models down to the i20.

Hyundai is also expected to offer more interior space in the new generation, a logical step forward given the car's crossover-like proportions and elevated stance.


No Longer Just A Hatchback: The New Hyundai i20 Adopts An SUV-Inspired Stance And Premium Interior

Power Gets A Modern Update

On the mechanical side, Hyundai is expected to expand the i20's engine lineup with additional turbo petrol options. Mild hybrid technology is also in the picture, pointing toward a powertrain strategy that balances performance with efficiency, a necessity in an era of tightening emission norms globally.

The inclusion of mild hybrid support signals that Hyundai is future-proofing the i20 for markets where stricter fuel economy standards are already taking effect. It could also make the car more competitive against rivals that have already embraced electrified powertrains at the entry level.

What This Means For India

The big question for Indian buyers is straightforward: will this new i20 arrive here? India has long been one of the most important markets for the model, which has consistently performed well in the country's fiercely competitive premium hatchback segment.

Whether Hyundai India introduces this generation, and when, remains unclear. The crossover-influenced design could, however, resonate strongly with Indian buyers, who have shown a growing preference for vehicles with an SUV-like silhouette even at accessible price points.

For now, the leaked images offer a compelling first look at a car that has been rethought from the ground up. If Hyundai does bring it to India, the new i20 may find itself in a very different conversation, not as a hatchback, but as a genuine crossover contender.

Also Read: Government Restricts Fuel Sales Amid West Asia Crisis, How Much Can You Buy Now?

Before You Go

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

Frequently Asked Questions

Will the new Hyundai i20 be launched in India?

India is an important market for the i20, but it is currently unclear if or when this new generation will be introduced there. Its crossover design could appeal to Indian buyers.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 12 Jun 2026 12:52 PM (IST)
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Hyundai I20 Hyundai India Next-Generation Hyundai I20 Hyundai I20 Leak Hyundai I20 Crossover Upcoming Hyundai Cars Auto News India
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