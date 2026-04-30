Maruti Suzuki Bets Big On Small Cars, SUVs, And EVs Amid Sales Boom

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Maruti Suzuki achieved record sales and highest dividend payout.

GST cuts boosted small car sales, driving robust profit growth.

Company plans heavy investment in new car production lines.

Maruti Suzuki has posted its highest ever sales and also declared its highest ever dividend too. The carmaker which continues to lead the Indian market sold 19,74,939 units in India while net profit, sales growth has been robust with GST cuts propelling small car sales and giving a push.

However, net profit for Q4 has been lower than Q3 FY 2026 with rising costs affecting profit. Sales though have jumped with the carmaker registering its highest-ever quarterly sales in Q4FY26 at 676,209 units.

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Capacity, Investment and Future Plans

The carmaker is also fully using its production capacity while future growth is based on that with capacity being a restraint here. To meet demand the carmaker has commissioned new production lines and will invest heavily as well in this current fiscal.





The talking point is the fact that Maruti Suzuki will continue to invest in new cars in both the small car segment and SUVs. Maruti Suzuki will bring new hatchbacks including new versions of its current small cars as well as facelifted versions of the Brezza, Fronx hybrid and more.

It will bring numerous SUVs across the next few years across different segments ranging from the micro SUVs to the above 4m segment. The Victoris currently has added to Maruti's compact SUV market share. The e Vitara is its first electric SUV and was launched recently.

The carmaker will also launch new EVs with a possible electric MPV coming soon which will add to the e Vitara. We can expect the new Brezza to be launched soon for now.

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