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HomeNewsIndia'Voted On April 29, Prices Hiked On May 1': Cong Slams Centre Over Commercial LPG Hike, Flags 'Pattern'

'Voted On April 29, Prices Hiked On May 1': Cong Slams Centre Over Commercial LPG Hike, Flags 'Pattern'

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has criticised the sharp hike in commercial LPG prices, alleging it was timed just after polling ended. The government has cited global crude trends for the revision.

By : ANI | Updated at : 01 May 2026 11:01 AM (IST)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 1 (ANI): Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Friday said the Centre raised commercial Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder prices immediately after polling ended on April 29, calling it a deliberate move and "not a coincidence but a pattern".
 


 He said the price rise would impact small businesses like restaurants and tea shops.
 


 In a post on X, Tagore wrote, "Voted on April 29. Price hike on May 1. Commercial LPG cylinder hiked by ₹990 -- the very next day after polling ends. Before elections: silence."

 


 "After elections: ₹990 jump on 19kg commercial cylinder. Small restaurants, tea shops & vendors will now raise prices. But Adani's empire keeps growing. This is not a coincidence. This is a pattern," the post read.
 


 His remark comes after commercial LPG cylinder prices were sharply increased by Rs 993, taking the cost of a 19 kg cylinder in Delhi to Rs 3,071.50 from today, raising costs for businesses while domestic LPG prices remain unchanged.
 


 The 5 kg FTL (Free Trade LPG) cylinder has also been hiked by Rs 261 per cylinder with immediate effect.
 


 There has been no change in the price of the 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder, which continues to be used by around 33 crore households across the country.
 


 The revision applies only to commercial and bulk LPG categories, which together account for a small share of overall LPG consumption in India. Domestic LPG, which is subsidised and widely used for cooking, has been kept out of the latest price adjustment.
 


 The hike comes against the backdrop of volatile global crude oil prices, which have remained elevated in recent weeks due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Brent crude had touched USD 126 per barrel on Thursday, before falling to USD 113 per barrel on Friday. Since India imports a significant portion of its LPG requirements, domestic pricing of commercial and non-subsidised cylinders is linked to international benchmarks and is revised on a monthly basis. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Commercial LPG Price Shock: 19kg Cylinder Up by ₹993, Rates Cross ₹3000 in Major Cities

Published at : 01 May 2026 10:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
LPG Commercial LPG CONGRESS
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