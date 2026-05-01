Bangladesh Summons Indian Envoy Over Himanta Sarma’s Remarks; Flags ‘Damage’ To Bilateral Ties

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bangladesh summoned India's envoy protesting Assam CM's remarks.

Dhaka deems Sarma's comments inappropriate for bilateral ties.

Sarma's interview discussed improving India-Bangladesh relations negatively.

Remarks made before new Indian envoy's appointment.

Bangladesh on Thursday summoned India’s Acting High Commissioner in Dhaka, Pawan Badhe, to formally protest remarks made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, calling them inappropriate and harmful to bilateral relations.

The envoy was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday afternoon, where Dhaka conveyed its strong objection, according to officials cited by local media.

Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry described these statements as unacceptable, warning that such remarks could adversely affect diplomatic ties between the two neighbours.

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Dhaka Condemns Remarks, Flags Impact on Ties

The protest follows a recent interview Sarma gave to ABP News, where he made controversial comments on India-Bangladesh relations and their implications for Assam.

In the interview dated April 15, Sarma said, “I always pray to God in the morning that the situation that existed during Yunus’s time should remain the same, and that relations should not improve.”

He further added, “We like it when India-Bangladesh relations are not good. Because when relations improve, the Indian government also does not want to push back illegal migrants. Therefore, people of Assam prefer a hostile relationship between India and Bangladesh. When India and Bangladesh become friendly and when the BSF and BGB start shaking hands, it becomes dangerous for Assam.”

“The BSF often keeps such individuals in its custody for 10 to 40 days. When personnel of the Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) are not present at the border, these people are forcibly pushed across the border," he further claimed.

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Diplomatic Developments Amid Row

The remarks come at a sensitive time, as India prepares to appoint a new High Commissioner to Bangladesh. The central government has announced former Union minister Dinesh Trivedi as the next envoy to Dhaka. He is set to replace Pranay Verma, who has been appointed India’s next ambassador to Belgium and the European Union.