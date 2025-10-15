Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoHyundai India Names Tarun Garg As First Indian MD And CEO, Effective 2026

Hyundai India Names Tarun Garg As First Indian MD And CEO, Effective 2026

Garg, who is currently serving as the company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), will be the first Indian to lead Hyundai Motor India since the company began operations in 1996.

By : IANS | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 11:17 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Tarun Garg as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO), effective January 1, 2026.

Garg, who is currently serving as the company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), will be the first Indian to lead Hyundai Motor India since the company began operations in 1996.

The announcement comes as current Managing Director Unsoo Kim prepares to return to South Korea for a strategic role at Hyundai Motor Company on December 31, 2025.

Until then, Garg will serve as MD & CEO Designate, the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

“The board placed on record its appreciation for the valuable contribution and guidance provided by Unsoo Kim during his association with the company,” HMIL said in its statement.

Garg, a mechanical engineer from Delhi Technological University and an MBA graduate from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow, has more than three decades of experience in the automobile industry.

Before joining Hyundai, he worked with Maruti Suzuki India Limited, where he held several key leadership positions including Executive Director of Marketing, Logistics, Parts, and Accessories.

Hyundai praised Garg for his deep understanding of market dynamics and ability to develop forward-looking strategies.

During his tenure at HMIL, he has been instrumental in expanding the company’s market presence, strengthening profitability, and leading new initiatives in digital marketing, rural expansion, and the used-car segment.

Garg also played a key role in introducing Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) across nine Hyundai models in India, while improving sales quality and customer satisfaction.

In a statement, Hyundai said Garg’s appointment is part of its long-term transformation plan to strengthen its foundation in India and accelerate its journey toward becoming a smart mobility solutions provider.

Between April and August this year, Hyundai Motor India sold 2,20,233 units in the domestic market, down 11.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY), according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 15 Oct 2025 11:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hyundai Tarun Garg
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Supreme Court Allows Green Crackers In Delhi-NCR This Diwali, But With These 4 Rules
Supreme Court Allows Green Crackers In Delhi-NCR This Diwali, But With 4 Rules
World
Indian-Origin US State Dept Official Ashley Tellis Arrested For Keeping Classified Documents, China Links
Indian-Origin US State Dept Official Ashley Tellis Arrested Over Secret Documents, China Links
Cricket
Rohit & Virat Return! Team India Leaves For IND vs AUS ODI Series - Watch
Rohit & Virat Return! Team India Leaves For IND vs AUS ODI Series - Watch
Election 2025
Prashant Kishor To Not Contest Bihar Elections, Says 'Decision Taken By Party For Greater Good'
Prashant Kishor To Not Contest Bihar Elections, Says 'Decision Taken By Party For Greater Good'
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election 2025: Upendra Kushwaha Summoned To Delhi By Amit Shah Amid NDA Seat Dispute
Bihar Politics: JDU Faces Internal Turmoil as MP Ajay Mandal Offers Resignation, MLA Gopal Mandal Stages Protest Over Ticket Fears
Rahul Gandhi Demands Immediate Action for Dalit IPS Officer’s Family, Calls for Arrest of Accused Officials
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Leaders Confirm Seat Sharing, Nitish Kumar Happy with Final Arrangements
Breaking: Young Muslim Devotee from Prayagraj Prays for Premanand Maharaj During Umrah Trip
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Crypto Is About Ownership. So Why Are We Still Getting Custody Wrong?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget