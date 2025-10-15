Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, depends heavily on imports to meet its demand, with recycled gold contributing only a limited share of the overall supply. Because the precious metal is traded internationally in US dollars, any fluctuation in the rupee-dollar exchange rate directly impacts domestic prices.

Within India, gold tends to cost more than global benchmark rates due to additional expenses such as import duties, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and various state-level levies. These charges make both jewellery and bullion more expensive for local buyers. On the global front, gold prices are influenced by movements in bond yields, monetary policy decisions by central banks, and shifts in investor sentiment. The metal’s enduring reputation as a safe-haven asset ensures strong demand during times of financial instability or geopolitical tension.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today

The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 11,830 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,904 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 11,860 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,938 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 11,815 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,889 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 11,815 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,889 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 11,815 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,889 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 11,815 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,889 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 11,820 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,894 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 11,815 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,889 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 11,820 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,894 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 11,830 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,904 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).