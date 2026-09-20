Hyundai Bayon Design Details: Where Does This 4m-Plus SUV Fit In?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Powertrain includes 1.5L petrol, manual/CVT, and underbody CNG.

Hyundai has teased various details of its Bayon SUV. The Bayon would be launched soon and would be positioned between the Creta and the Venue. The teasers show the various details of the cars and that gives us a fair idea of what to expect. You can see the slim looking LED headlamps which are almost Verna like and the rear taillamps which follow the same design philosophy. There is a split headlamp setup with the headlamps being positioned below with the DRLs above.

The car has 17inch wheels and they have an interesting design theme. The Bayon would be a sleek crossover but will have regular door handles like on the Venue. The design looks sporty and radical while having a clear difference between the Creta and the Venue. The interior meanwhile will have the dual screen layout which would be similar to the Venue with being 12.3 inch units plus having a larger set of displays over the Creta.

It will be the latest generation Hyundai which will mean the latest electronics. In the powertrain department the Bayon would come with a 1.5l naturally aspirated petrol engine similar to the Creta and will have either a manual gearbox option or a CVT. There would be a CNG too and it would be the first CNG from Hyundai with an underbody arrangement which will save boot space. The Bayon would be revealed next month with a launch coming soon.

This would be in competition with the Maruti Suzuki Victoris which is also available with a CNG powertrain. Expect the Bayon to be priced between the Venue and the Creta but aggressive pricing is expected from Hyundai.