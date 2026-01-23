JSW Motors will launch its first car in India as a premium SUV, targeting segments typically occupied by vehicles like the Fortuner.
Fortuner Rival On Cards As JSW Motors Plans Premium India Entry: What We Know So Far
JSW Motors will roll out its first car for India, and unlike JSW MG, where it launched the more affordable Windsor, its first car here is a premium SUV, which will take on the likes of the Fortuner. The Rs 30-50 lakh space has less competition, with manufacturers fighting for the lower segment with their numerous products.
A Top-Down Entry
Now, JSW Motors, with its first car, will come with a premium product to establish itself with a top-down approach. Their first car will most likely be based on the Jetour T2, which is Chinese, being part of the Chery group. Jetour is an SUV-only brand which has been successful in our markets, while with the T2, their first SUV will take aim at the Fortuner.
The T2 would be sold as a plug-in hybrid, as we expect, and at first, it would be locally assembled. The T2 i-DM is the plug-in hybrid version, and it will come with that variant first since the market does not have any such variant in terms of hybrids.
What To Expect From The India-Spec Version
JSW Motors will tweak and change the car to suit Indian markets, and the design will be changed, along with a different logo, of course. More details will be revealed soon, as for now, the JSW Motors first car promises to be something different and exciting.
The T2-based SUV would be the start, as we can expect more such volume products in the future, with segments below the first launch. We have driven the T2 and have liked the car with its tough design and the cabin.
Frequently Asked Questions
What type of vehicle will JSW Motors launch first in India?
What is the expected price range for JSW Motors' first car?
The first car from JSW Motors is expected to be priced in the Rs 30-50 lakh range, a less competitive segment in the Indian market.
What existing model is JSW Motors' first car likely based on?
JSW Motors' first car will most likely be based on the Jetour T2, a Chinese SUV from the Chery group.
Will JSW Motors' first car be available as a hybrid?
Yes, the T2, which is expected to be the basis for JSW Motors' first car, will likely be sold as a plug-in hybrid (T2 i-DM).