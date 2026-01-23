Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoFortuner Rival On Cards As JSW Motors Plans Premium India Entry: What We Know So Far

Fortuner Rival On Cards As JSW Motors Plans Premium India Entry: What We Know So Far

JSW Motors plans a premium SUV debut in India, likely based on the Jetour T2 plug-in hybrid, targeting the ₹30–50 lakh segment and taking direct aim at the Toyota Fortuner.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 01:37 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

JSW Motors will roll out its first car for India, and unlike JSW MG, where it launched the more affordable Windsor, its first car here is a premium SUV, which will take on the likes of the Fortuner. The Rs 30-50 lakh space has less competition, with manufacturers fighting for the lower segment with their numerous products.

A Top-Down Entry

Now, JSW Motors, with its first car, will come with a premium product to establish itself with a top-down approach. Their first car will most likely be based on the Jetour T2, which is Chinese, being part of the Chery group. Jetour is an SUV-only brand which has been successful in our markets, while with the T2, their first SUV will take aim at the Fortuner.

Fortuner Rival On Cards As JSW Motors Plans Premium India Entry: What We Know So Far

The T2 would be sold as a plug-in hybrid, as we expect, and at first, it would be locally assembled. The T2 i-DM is the plug-in hybrid version, and it will come with that variant first since the market does not have any such variant in terms of hybrids.

What To Expect From The India-Spec Version

JSW Motors will tweak and change the car to suit Indian markets, and the design will be changed, along with a different logo, of course. More details will be revealed soon, as for now, the JSW Motors first car promises to be something different and exciting.

The T2-based SUV would be the start, as we can expect more such volume products in the future, with segments below the first launch. We have driven the T2 and have liked the car with its tough design and the cabin.

Related Video

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What type of vehicle will JSW Motors launch first in India?

JSW Motors will launch its first car in India as a premium SUV, targeting segments typically occupied by vehicles like the Fortuner.

What is the expected price range for JSW Motors' first car?

The first car from JSW Motors is expected to be priced in the Rs 30-50 lakh range, a less competitive segment in the Indian market.

What existing model is JSW Motors' first car likely based on?

JSW Motors' first car will most likely be based on the Jetour T2, a Chinese SUV from the Chery group.

Will JSW Motors' first car be available as a hybrid?

Yes, the T2, which is expected to be the basis for JSW Motors' first car, will likely be sold as a plug-in hybrid (T2 i-DM).

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read
Published at : 23 Jan 2026 01:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Auto Fortuner JSW Motors
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Relief For Commuters In Bengaluru As Karnataka High Court Lifts Ban On Bike Taxis
Relief For Commuters In Bengaluru As Karnataka High Court Lifts Ban On Bike Taxis
Election 2025
Modi Launches PM SVANidhi Credit Card, Rail Projects Among Other Developmental Projects In Kerala
Modi Launches PM SVANidhi Credit Card, Rail Projects Among Other Developmental Projects In Kerala
Cities
Noida, Ahmedabad Schools Receive Bomb Threat Days Before Republic Day; Security Checks Underway
Several Schools In Noida, Ahmedabad Schools Receive Bomb Threat Ahead Of Republic Day
Cities
Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended As Heavy Rain, Snowfall Lash J&K; Highways Closed, Schools Shut
Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended As Heavy Rain, Snowfall Lash J&K; Highways Closed, Schools Shut
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Shankaracharya Abhimukteshwaranand Continues Sangam Sit-In Amid Basant Panchami Controversy in Prayagraj
Breaking News: Massive Basant Panchami Celebrations in Dhar Bhojshala Amid Friday Jumma Prayers, Security Tightened
Breaking News: Sangeet Som Clashes with Meerut Police During CM Yogi Event, Viral Video Sparks Nationwide Debate
Weather Alert: Heavy Snowfall in Indian Hill Stations, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand Witness Winter Wonderland
Dhar Basant Panchami 2026: Historic Basant Panchami Celebrations Under Tight Security at Dhar’s Bhojshala
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, UAE Defence Pact Shouldn’t Disturb New Delhi's Strategic Equation In Gulf
Opinion
Embed widget