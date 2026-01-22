Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeAutoVolkswagen Assembles Tayron R-Line Locally As Premium SUV Push Continues

Volkswagen Assembles Tayron R-Line Locally As Premium SUV Push Continues

The Tayron R-Line is positioned as the most premium SUV in Volkswagen India’s line-up and offers seven-seater space, everyday practicality and a sporty R-Line design with a refined appeal.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 11:17 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Volkswagen has commenced local assembly of its premium Tayron R-Line SUV in India, marking another milestone in the company’s strategy to expand its presence in the country’s premium SUV segment.

The Tayron R-Line is being assembled at Volkswagen’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar plant in Maharashtra. The model has begun rolling off the production line in line with the brand’s launch plans for the first quarter of 2026.

Focus On Local Assembly 

Volkswagen said the move reflects its commitment to making premium German-engineered mobility more accessible to Indian customers through local assembly.

The Tayron R-Line is positioned as the most premium SUV in Volkswagen India’s line-up and offers seven-seater space, everyday practicality and a sporty R-Line design with a refined appeal.

Management Highlights Strategic Importance

Speaking on the commencement of production, Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India, said the start of assembly marked a key step for the brand’s SUV portfolio in the country.

“The start of production for another world-class model — the Tayron R-Line — at our Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar facility represents a strategic step forward for Volkswagen India’s SUV portfolio. This milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to putting the customer at the heart of our engineering, ensuring every detail resonates with the lifestyle and aspirations of our patrons. We aim to deliver a distinctive choice for premium SUV customers while reinforcing our operational strength and readiness to meet the evolving expectations of the Indian automotive market,” Arora said.

Demand For Premium SUVs In India

Nitin Kohli, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said the company sees strong demand for premium German-engineered vehicles in the Indian market.

“We believe there is a strong demand for premium German-engineered cars here in India and our plan is to make these cars more accessible to our customers. The Tayron R-Line has rolled off the production line today at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar plant, in less than a year since its global launch, and that is our level of commitment to driving growth in India,” Kohli said.

Launch Planned For Q1 2026

With production now underway, Volkswagen is preparing for the Tayron R-Line’s market launch, which is slated for the first quarter of 2026. The company said the model is expected to add momentum to its presence in the premium SUV segment in India.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line being assembled in India?

The Tayron R-Line is being assembled at Volkswagen's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar plant in Maharashtra.

When is the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line expected to launch in India?

The Tayron R-Line is scheduled for a market launch in the first quarter of 2026.

What is Volkswagen's strategy with the local assembly of the Tayron R-Line?

The local assembly aims to make premium German-engineered mobility more accessible to Indian customers and expand the brand's presence in the premium SUV segment.

How is the Tayron R-Line positioned within Volkswagen India's SUV lineup?

The Tayron R-Line is positioned as the most premium SUV in Volkswagen India's lineup, offering seven-seater space and a sporty R-Line design.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 22 Jan 2026 11:17 PM (IST)
Volkswagen Volkswagen Assembles Tayron R-Line Locally SUV Push
