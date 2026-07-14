Age is often seen as a barrier to pursuing education, but Jigisha Tailor has shown that determination matters far more than the number of years behind you. At the age of 45, she returned to academics after a long break and graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras alongside her 21-year-old son.

Her inspiring journey has become a powerful reminder that learning has no age limit. By balancing family responsibilities with academics, she demonstrated that it is possible to start afresh and achieve long-held dreams with perseverance and dedication.

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From Engineering Faculty to IIT Student

Jigisha Tailor, who hails from Bharuch in Gujarat, spent nearly 16 years teaching electronics at an engineering college. However, family commitments eventually led her to step away from her teaching career.

After several years away from academics, she decided to resume her education in 2019. Instead of returning to the classroom as a teacher, she embraced the role of a student once again. Her decision marked the beginning of an inspiring new chapter in her life.

Mother and Son Graduated Together from IIT Madras

Jigisha and her 21-year-old son enrolled in the BS in Data Science and Applications programme offered by IIT Madras. Her son joined the online programme in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, and inspired by his experience, Jigisha enrolled in the same course in 2022.

Their shared academic journey culminated in a memorable moment at the IIT Madras convocation, where the mother and son walked onto the stage together to receive their degrees. Their achievement captured widespread attention and inspired countless students, parents, and lifelong learners across the country.

Their story is a testament to the idea that education is not confined to a particular age and that pursuing knowledge can strengthen family bonds while opening new opportunities.

A Journey of Determination and Mutual Support

Returning to studies after a long academic gap was not without challenges. Jigisha initially found subjects such as mathematics and statistics difficult after being away from formal education for years.

Despite these hurdles, she remained committed to her goal. She attended late-night doubt-clearing sessions while balancing household responsibilities and coursework. Throughout the programme, mother and son became each other's study partners, encouraging one another to stay focused and motivated.

Their teamwork and determination ultimately helped both of them successfully complete the programme. Jigisha's achievement is an inspiring example for anyone who believes it may be too late to return to education or pursue a new career path.

Her story highlights that with dedication, family support and a willingness to learn, age need not stand in the way of academic success. Whether someone is a student beginning their educational journey or an adult considering a return to studies, Jigisha Taylor's experience serves as a reminder that dreams can be realised at any stage of life.

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