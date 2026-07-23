'I'll Put 50 Grams Of Powder In Your Pockets': Mumbai Cop's Viral Warning Sparks Reactions

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral video shows Mumbai officer warning protesting students.

Officer threatened students with false drug cases for protesting.

Students appeared frightened; video triggered widespread online reactions.

A video purportedly showing a Mumbai Police officer warning student protesters has gone viral on social media amid ongoing demonstrations following the lathicharge on students in Delhi.

The video has triggered widespread reactions online after the officer was heard making remarks about implicating students in false cases.

Conversation Between Policeman And Students Goes Viral

According to the viral video, a police officer is seen escorting three students into a police vehicle before warning them against participating in the protests again.

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The officer is heard saying, "I'm letting you go for now, but if you're seen at this protest again, no one will be more hurt than me. If you still don't listen, I'll put 50 grams of powder in each of your pockets, which will land you in jail for life and ruin your lives. So don't be seen at these protests again."

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He further says, "We're suffering because of you, and you might end up coming back here again."

According to the report, the three students appeared frightened after hearing the warning.

Video Sparks Reactions Online

The video has drawn varied reactions from social media users.

One user wrote that many wrong things were happening to the youth in the country.

Another user commented that the policeman had "proven that he has a stock of drugs."

A third user described the officer as "not a policeman but a thug."

Another user joked that the three boys were from Gen Z and that they started laughing after a while.

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