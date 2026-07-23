India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsTrending'I'll Put 50 Grams Of Powder In Your Pockets': Mumbai Cop's Viral Warning Sparks Reactions

'I'll Put 50 Grams Of Powder In Your Pockets': Mumbai Cop's Viral Warning Sparks Reactions

The video has triggered widespread reactions online after the officer was heard making remarks about implicating students in false cases.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 06:50 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Viral video shows Mumbai officer warning protesting students.
  • Officer threatened students with false drug cases for protesting.
  • Students appeared frightened; video triggered widespread online reactions.

A video purportedly showing a Mumbai Police officer warning student protesters has gone viral on social media amid ongoing demonstrations following the lathicharge on students in Delhi.

The video has triggered widespread reactions online after the officer was heard making remarks about implicating students in false cases.

Conversation Between Policeman And Students Goes Viral

According to the viral video, a police officer is seen escorting three students into a police vehicle before warning them against participating in the protests again.

ALSO READ: Watch: Bihar Protesters Dance Under Police Water Cannon, Video Goes Viral

The officer is heard saying, "I'm letting you go for now, but if you're seen at this protest again, no one will be more hurt than me. If you still don't listen, I'll put 50 grams of powder in each of your pockets, which will land you in jail for life and ruin your lives. So don't be seen at these protests again."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anmol Kamble (@got_a_love_anmol)

He further says, "We're suffering because of you, and you might end up coming back here again."

According to the report, the three students appeared frightened after hearing the warning.

Video Sparks Reactions Online

The video has drawn varied reactions from social media users.

One user wrote that many wrong things were happening to the youth in the country.

Another user commented that the policeman had "proven that he has a stock of drugs."

A third user described the officer as "not a policeman but a thug."

Another user joked that the three boys were from Gen Z and that they started laughing after a while.

ALSO READ: 'What He Consumes': BJP MP Ravi Kishan Calls NEET Question Paper 'NEET Akhbaar', Internet Reacts | WATCH

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the viral video about?

The video shows a Mumbai Police officer warning student protesters against future demonstrations. He threatened to implicate them in false cases if they continued.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 23 Jul 2026 06:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai Police Protest Watch Viral Video MUMBAI False Case Warning Goes Viral 50 Grams Of Powder Warning
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Trending
'I'll Put 50 Grams Of Powder In Your Pockets': Mumbai Cop's Viral Warning Sparks Reactions
'I'll Put 50 Grams Of Powder In Your Pockets': Mumbai Cop's Viral Warning Sparks Reactions
Trending
Watch: Bihar Protesters Dance Under Police Water Cannon, Video Goes Viral
Watch: Bihar Protesters Dance Under Police Water Cannon, Video Goes Viral
Trending
'What He Consumes': BJP MP Ravi Kishan Calls NEET Question Paper 'NEET Akhbaar', Internet Reacts | WATCH
WATCH: BJP MP Ravi Kishan Calls NEET Question Paper 'NEET Akhbaar', Internet Reacts
Trending
Manager Promised ₹35 LPA Job, But Graduate Left With ₹6 LPA Offer After Internship; Reddit Post Goes Viral
Manager Promised ₹35 LPA Job, But Graduate Left With ₹6 LPA Offer After Internship; Reddit Post Goes Viral
Advertisement

Videos

PARLIAMENT DEADLOCK: Opposition Stands Firm on Education Minister’s Resignation Before Discussion
Politics: Opposition Targets PM Modi Over Silence on Student Protest
Maharashtra Politics: Uddhav-Raj Thackeray Target Government Over Student Protests, Announce Mega March
BJP vs Opposition: NEET Row Escalates in Parliament as Opposition Demands Education Minister’s Resignation
Parliament NEET Row: BJP Accuses Congress of Avoiding NEET Debate, Highlights Fast-Track Court Decision
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget