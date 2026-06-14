Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrendingMarc Jacobs Goes Unrecognised At Own Store, Designer Shares Video

Marc Jacobs Goes Unrecognised At Own Store, Designer Shares Video

Many viewers noted that, unlike most celebrity encounters that gain traction online for controversy or chaos, Jacobs’ interaction stood out for its simplicity and charm.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Jun 2026 02:11 PM (IST)

Fashion designer Marc Jacobs recently had an unexpectedly funny experience while shopping at one of his own stores — the staff member assisting him had no idea who he was.

Jacobs shared the moment in a TikTok video filmed during a visit to a Marc Jacobs outlet at an airport. What started as a routine stop quickly turned into a light-hearted experiment as the designer realised he could browse the store anonymously without being recognised.

In the video, Jacobs casually checked out handbags and accessories while blending in like any other traveller. Amused by the situation, he added captions suggesting he wanted to see how long the interaction could continue before the employee discovered his identity.

Marc Jacobs Praises Own Collection

At one point, the designer playfully praised the store’s range of products, joking that it was a “cute little selection” for an airport outlet.

Throughout the shopping trip, the sales associate continued helping him without realising she was speaking to the founder whose name appeared across the store.

Rather than revealing himself immediately, Jacobs appeared to enjoy the rare chance to experience his own brand from a customer’s perspective. He later joked in the clip that it felt nice to go unnoticed in his own shop.

The encounter ended on a warm note after Jacobs completed his purchase and finally introduced himself to the employee. According to captions in the video, he shook her hand and said, “I’m Marc Jacobs, nice to meet you.”

Although the employee’s response was not shown, the video quickly drew attention online, with many social media users praising the designer for his humour and down-to-earth attitude.

Many viewers noted that, unlike most celebrity encounters that gain traction online for controversy or chaos, Jacobs’ interaction stood out for its simplicity and charm.

Before You Go

Women's Day Special: Male Colleagues Share Their 'Mann Ki Baat' for Female Teammates in the Newsroom

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 14 Jun 2026 02:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Trending News Trending Desk March Jacobs
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Trending
Marc Jacobs Goes Unrecognised At Own Store, Designer Shares Video
Marc Jacobs Goes Unrecognised At Own Store, Designer Shares Video
Trending
Sejal Pawar Sent On 15-Day Forced Leave, Barred From KEM Campus After Comment On Male Corpses
Sejal Pawar Sent On 15-Day Forced Leave, Barred From KEM Campus
Trending
Mumbai Woman Loses Rs 40,000 On Bali Trip She Never Took: IndiGo & MakeMyTrip Pass The Blame
Mumbai Woman Loses Rs 40,000 On Bali Trip She Never Took: IndiGo & MakeMyTrip Pass The Blame
Trending
Sejal Pawar Deletes Instagram After FIR Over Male Cadavers’ Genitals Joke On Pranit More Show
Sejal Pawar Deletes Instagram After FIR Over Male Cadavers’ Genitals Joke On Pranit More Show
Advertisement

Videos

Patna Coaching Controversy: Roshan Anand’s Brother Found Dead in Nepal Hotel
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: SIT Formed to Probe Alleged Misappropriation of Offering Funds
Breaking: Murder Accused’s House Demolished After BJP Leader’s Killing Sparks Fury
Uttarakhand Murder: BJP Leader Killed in Village Clash, Accused’s House Torched by Mob
Breaking: PM Modi and Trump to Hold Key Bilateral Meeting on June 17 During G7 Summit
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget