Marc Jacobs Goes Unrecognised At Own Store, Designer Shares Video

Fashion designer Marc Jacobs recently had an unexpectedly funny experience while shopping at one of his own stores — the staff member assisting him had no idea who he was.

Jacobs shared the moment in a TikTok video filmed during a visit to a Marc Jacobs outlet at an airport. What started as a routine stop quickly turned into a light-hearted experiment as the designer realised he could browse the store anonymously without being recognised.

Imaginate trabajar en una tienda exclusiva, que entre el mismísimo dueño de la marca internacional ¡y no tener idea de quién es! Esto le pasó al equipo de Marc Jacobs en un aeropuerto. Lo atendieron como a un cliente más y la sorpresa se la llevaron cuando el diseñador se… pic.twitter.com/lMWYBMA0aP — JAVIER CERIANI (@JavierCeriani) June 5, 2026

In the video, Jacobs casually checked out handbags and accessories while blending in like any other traveller. Amused by the situation, he added captions suggesting he wanted to see how long the interaction could continue before the employee discovered his identity.

Marc Jacobs Praises Own Collection

At one point, the designer playfully praised the store’s range of products, joking that it was a “cute little selection” for an airport outlet.

Throughout the shopping trip, the sales associate continued helping him without realising she was speaking to the founder whose name appeared across the store.

Rather than revealing himself immediately, Jacobs appeared to enjoy the rare chance to experience his own brand from a customer’s perspective. He later joked in the clip that it felt nice to go unnoticed in his own shop.

The encounter ended on a warm note after Jacobs completed his purchase and finally introduced himself to the employee. According to captions in the video, he shook her hand and said, “I’m Marc Jacobs, nice to meet you.”

Although the employee’s response was not shown, the video quickly drew attention online, with many social media users praising the designer for his humour and down-to-earth attitude.

Many viewers noted that, unlike most celebrity encounters that gain traction online for controversy or chaos, Jacobs’ interaction stood out for its simplicity and charm.