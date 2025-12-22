Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Cancel The Dr License': Viral Video Shows Doctor Allegedly Beating Patient Inside IGMC | WATCH

Shocking footage from IGMC shows a doctor allegedly punching a patient in a hospital ward, triggering public anger, debate, and calls for accountability in government hospitals.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 22 Dec 2025 05:06 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A fresh controversy has erupted at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) after a video showing a doctor allegedly assaulting a patient surfaced online. The clip was shared on X by a user named Man Aman Singh Chhina and quickly spread across platforms. In the video, the patient is seen lying on a hospital bed while the doctor allegedly punches him multiple times. 

The disturbing visuals have triggered widespread outrage, with many questioning safety, accountability, and professional conduct inside government hospitals.

What Happened InsideThe IGMC Hospital Ward

The viral video captures a tense moment inside a hospital ward at IGMC. A patient can be seen lying on a bed when a doctor allegedly starts hitting him. The doctor delivers multiple punches, while the patient appears to kick back in an attempt to protect himself. 

The situation escalates within seconds, with the doctor allegedly lunging again and landing five to six punches in quick succession.

Soon after, other doctors and attendants step in to stop the altercation and separate the two. No medical examination or treatment is seen taking place in the video at the time of the incident. The exact reason behind the confrontation is not visible in the clip, leaving viewers disturbed and confused.

Netizens React Strongly To IGMC Doctor Assault Video

The video has sparked intense debate online, with netizens expressing anger, concern, and mixed opinions. One user wrote, “What on earth! Our service sector employees are stretched and often overwhelmed I know. But they can’t take law into their hands like this, deserves strictest punishment.”

Another comment highlighted broader safety issues inside hospitals, saying, “Either a doctor gets beaten up by a patient’s family and friends or a patient getting beaten up by a doctor, no hospital security people ever to be seen!”

Some reactions were harsher, demanding severe consequences. One post read, “Cancel the Dr license to practise medicine. No suspension, nothing. He is cancer to society!”

However, a few users urged caution before drawing conclusions. One comment said, “Until the whole story is out we can't judge the doctor. Govt hospitals lack proper infrastructure and Doctors are blamed for the same.”

The incident has reignited discussions around hospital safety, accountability, and the fragile doctor-patient relationship.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 22 Dec 2025 05:05 PM (IST)
