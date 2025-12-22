Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities‘Get Out Of My Cab’: Gurugram Driver Threatens Woman Over Music Dispute | Watch

‘Get Out Of My Cab’: Gurugram Driver Threatens Woman Over Music Dispute | Watch

The driver was playing music at a high volume, and she requested him to turn it down as she was on a phone call.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Dec 2025 04:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A woman’s commute home from work on the evening of December 15 turned distressing after she allegedly asked her cab driver to lower the volume of music playing in the vehicle. The driver misbehaved with her, threatened her, and forced her to get out of the cab, the woman said in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

Police said the accused driver has been arrested and the vehicle seized. The driver, identified as Pankaj (22), is a resident of Bahni Maharajpur village in Rohtak, officials told news agency PTI.

How a Routine Ride Escalated

In the video shared online, the woman recounted that she boarded the cab around 6 pm from her workplace to head home. The driver was playing music at a high volume, and she requested him to turn it down as she was on a phone call.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Star Girl ✨ (@stargirl_on_the_go)

According to her account, the driver refused even after she repeated the request twice. She alleged that he then began misbehaving, using abusive and threatening language, and ultimately forced her to step out of the vehicle.

The woman said that when she reminded the driver that she had booked the cab and that he was obligated to drop her at her destination, he drove off in another direction. Fearing for her safety, she managed to get out of the cab and began recording the incident. She further alleged that when she attempted to call the police helpline, the driver stood nearby without intervening.

Ordeal Continues at the Police Station

The woman alleged that her experience did not end once she reached the police station. “The police tried to convince me to not file an FIR. they told me they will keep him in the jail for the whole night and would beat him,” she said in the video.

She added that she insisted on filing a complaint to ensure the driver understood the seriousness of his actions. “I filed an FIR and I called my family to the police station for my support because the driver had also called his friends. And he was looking at me in a way as if telling me that what will you do after this,” she said.

According to the woman, she subsequently filed a complaint against the driver in the district court the following day.

Police Action and Charges

Acting on the complaint, Sector-50 Police Station registered Case No. 359 under Sections 77 and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“During interrogation, the accused revealed that there was an argument with the woman regarding talking on the phone and lowering the volume of the music in the cab. The accused was remanded to judicial custody after being produced in a city court,” a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

Published at : 22 Dec 2025 04:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Gurugram Cab Driver Threatens Woman To Get Out
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Bangladesh Leader Shot In Broad Daylight In Khulna; Police Deployed As Tensions Simmer
Bangladesh Leader Shot In Broad Daylight In Khulna; Police Deployed As Tensions Simmer
Cities
Air India Delhi-Mumbai Flight Returns After Technical Issue, Engine Shutdown Suspected
Air India Delhi-Mumbai Flight Returns After Technical Issue, Engine Shutdown Suspected
Business
India-New Zealand FTA Signed: 95% Tariff-Free Trade And Better Student Visas
India-New Zealand Trade Deal Explained: 95% Tariff-Free Access And Easier Student Visas
World
DOJ Restores Trump's Missing Photo In Epstein Files After Backlash, Clarifies Reason Behind Partial Release
DOJ Restores Trump's Missing Photo In Epstein Files, Clarifies Reason Behind Partial Release
Advertisement

Videos

West Bengal Politics: Humayun Kabir Launches ‘Janta Unnayan Party’ in Murshidabad, Targets TMC and BJP Ahead of 2026 Polls
Delhi NCR: Battles Toxic Air as AQI Stays Above 400 Amid Cold Wave and Dense Fog
Aviation Breaking: Air India Flight AI-887 Returns to Delhi After Engine Oil Pressure Drops to Zero
SP Stages Protest Outside UP Assembly Over Codeine Syrup Case Ahead of Key Legislative Agenda
Breaking: 18-Year-Old Girl Pushed from Moving Local Train in Navi Mumbai, Accused Arrested
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Challenging China : Why India Is Not In Pax Silica
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget