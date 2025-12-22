‘Get Out Of My Cab’: Gurugram Driver Threatens Woman Over Music Dispute | Watch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A woman’s commute home from work on the evening of December 15 turned distressing after she allegedly asked her cab driver to lower the volume of music playing in the vehicle. The driver misbehaved with her, threatened her, and forced her to get out of the cab, the woman said in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

Police said the accused driver has been arrested and the vehicle seized. The driver, identified as Pankaj (22), is a resident of Bahni Maharajpur village in Rohtak, officials told news agency PTI.

How a Routine Ride Escalated

In the video shared online, the woman recounted that she boarded the cab around 6 pm from her workplace to head home. The driver was playing music at a high volume, and she requested him to turn it down as she was on a phone call.

According to her account, the driver refused even after she repeated the request twice. She alleged that he then began misbehaving, using abusive and threatening language, and ultimately forced her to step out of the vehicle.

The woman said that when she reminded the driver that she had booked the cab and that he was obligated to drop her at her destination, he drove off in another direction. Fearing for her safety, she managed to get out of the cab and began recording the incident. She further alleged that when she attempted to call the police helpline, the driver stood nearby without intervening.

Ordeal Continues at the Police Station

The woman alleged that her experience did not end once she reached the police station. “The police tried to convince me to not file an FIR. they told me they will keep him in the jail for the whole night and would beat him,” she said in the video.

She added that she insisted on filing a complaint to ensure the driver understood the seriousness of his actions. “I filed an FIR and I called my family to the police station for my support because the driver had also called his friends. And he was looking at me in a way as if telling me that what will you do after this,” she said.

According to the woman, she subsequently filed a complaint against the driver in the district court the following day.

Police Action and Charges

Acting on the complaint, Sector-50 Police Station registered Case No. 359 under Sections 77 and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“During interrogation, the accused revealed that there was an argument with the woman regarding talking on the phone and lowering the volume of the music in the cab. The accused was remanded to judicial custody after being produced in a city court,” a Gurugram police spokesperson said.