HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Pakistan Cricketers Dance To ‘Dhurandhar’ Song After U19 Asia Cup Final Victory

WATCH: Pakistan Cricketers Dance To 'Dhurandhar' Song After U19 Asia Cup Final Victory

Pakistan U19 players celebrated their Asia Cup 2025 triumph by dancing to a Dhurandhar song, despite the film being officially banned in Pakistan.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 22 Dec 2025 02:18 PM (IST)
Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s film ‘Dhurandhar’ has taken India by storm since its release, sparking conversations not just domestically but overseas as well.

However, the film has been banned in Pakistan and several Gulf nations, with authorities claiming it portrays Pakistan in a negative light. Yet, despite the ban, the film’s music seems to have crossed borders with ease.

Dhurandhar Song Echoes After U19 Asia Cup Final

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Asian Cricket Council (@asiancricketcouncil)

A rather ironic moment unfolded at the Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai.

After Pakistan thrashed India by 191 runs to lift their maiden U19 Asia Cup title, Pakistani players were seen celebrating in style, by dancing to a popular song from Dhurandhar, a film officially banned in their own country.

Following the victory, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) shared a celebratory video on social media showing Pakistan’s U19 players dancing jubilantly out on the field.

The background music was none other than “Fasla (FA9LA)”, the song that marks Akshaye Khanna’s entry in Dhurandhar.

The track, sung by Bahraini rapper Flipparachi and composed by DJ Outlaw, has gone viral worldwide. Its distinctive beats and Baloch-style dance moves have inspired countless reels and videos across social platforms, and now, even a cricketing celebration.

Pakistan Register Statement Victory In U19 Asia Cup Final

The final was played on Sunday, December 21, 2025, at the ICC Academy, Dubai, where Pakistan produced a dominant all-round performance to overwhelm India.

Pakistan delivered a dominant performance to crush India by 191 runs in the U19 Asia Cup final, powered by a sensational innings from opener Sameer Minhas.

After an early wicket, Minhas took charge, smashing 172 off 113 balls with 17 fours and nine sixes to anchor Pakistan’s massive 347/8. He was well supported by Ahmed Hussain’s half-century and a handy 35 from Usman Khan.

Chasing a daunting target, India collapsed under pressure, with only Vaibhav Suryavanshi showing some spark. The team was bowled out for 156, sealing a comprehensive title win for Pakistan.

Published at : 22 Dec 2025 02:17 PM (IST)
